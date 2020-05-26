-
KAY PHOTOGRAPHY
Cyndi Cain brings sweet-as-honey soul music to a Thursday night showcase.
Tuesday May 26
Vista
Zuppa Theatre continues to push your mental boundaries of what a play can be—this time, taking you on a virtual walking tour that can be done anywhere (yes, even in your apartment) while asking big questions about what health means and how communities can stay healthy. An app-guided audio tour that was created at a social distance and is made to be experienced that way, the play is part of the 2020 Mayworks Festival
. Get the full details here
and enjoy the show any time until May 31.
Pineo & Loeb
The DJ duo isn't gonna let COVID-19 stop the party, so it's teaming up with NSCC's Revival Initiative
web series to show how a song "can go from ballad to banger." Follow along here
at 7pm.
Off The Leash w/Jeremy Webb
Neptune Theatre's artistic director helps fill the hole in our hearts and calendars with a livestream talk show that pulls back the curtain on local live theatre. Catch it Tuesdays-Fridays at 8:30pm on Facebook
or Youtube
.
Kristen Martell
The singer-songwriter who's work is the aural answer to liquid sunshine
keeps up her house show streak with another Tuesday night tune-fest. Hit up Facebook
or Instagram
at 10pm to follow along and bliss out—and check out our review of Martell's debut EP here.
Wednesday May 27
Troll Dolly w/Nat Chantel
Drummer and sound artist Troll Dolly, in the words of EVERYSEEKER Festival, "explores the fluctuation between the body, impairment, and sonic ecologies" by performing with found rhythms. Here, she finds her sonic match with Halifax performing artist Nat Chantel
, who created a piece called Silence and The Sound After
to release the sound of erasure and inter-generational trauma for BIPOC folks. Watch their collaborative video on EVERYSEEKER's site
.
Thursday May 28
Cyndi Cain w/Casual cries for HELP
Halifax's honey bee of soul
, Cain has opened for the likes of Lauryn Hill. Now, she's headlining this African Nova Scotian Music Association show to sweeten up your Thursday night. It all goes down on Facebook Live at 7pm
.
Come Closer: A workshop w/Francesca Ekwuyasi
An online workshop created by artist Francesca Ekwuyasi (one of the creative forces highlighted in The Coast's 2020 New Art issue
) helps you learn how to self-archive through language. Part of the EVERYSEEKER Festival
, you can register to take part in the 7pm workshop here
.
Ria Mae
A Thursday night party-starter thanks to the pop princess Mae. It all goes down at 7pm via Instagram Live
.
Terra Spencer
An indie singer-songwriter showcase happening inside a blanket fort. We don't know how else to sell you on this if you're not already for it because baby this is it! Happening at 8pm via Facebook Live
.
Adam Baldwin
A quarantine tradition continues as Baldwin kicks off his weekly Thursday show at 9pm on Youtube
, all while helping you get your RDI of Americana.
The Princess Show by HEIST
HEIST's breakthrough hit from the 2016 Halifax Fringe Fest
tells the story of gender-fucking royalty, blending video game references with drag and packing it all up in a musical. The indie production was so successful it spawned its own sequel
and now, well, you can hop on twitch and feel like you're watching local theatre history-in-the-making (because you are). It all goes down at 10pm; more details here
.
Friday May 29
Gaga night online
A drag night full of original choreography to tunes by the monster queen herself, this showcase was meant to happen at Menz before the pandemic. At 8:30pm, raise a glass to the now-gone gay bar, remember you were born this way, and check here
for more info.
Tim Baker
The former helm of Hey Rosetta! celebrates a new single with this livestream, happening at 8pm via Side Door
.
LXVNDR
Charlottetown's rap queen herself arrives in town (virtually) thanks to EVERYSEEKER Festival
. Wear your dancey pants because you'll need 'em. It all goes down at 8pm via Instagram Live
.
Walking Gottingen: Sounds and stories from Halifax's North end
While Mayworks 2020
is almost ready to call it a wrap, this soundwalk production—available to download as of May 29—is just getting started, taking the listener for a walk through the history of one of Halifax's most famous streets. "By experiencing this soundwalk, listeners will hear intimate, moving descriptions of an area that has been home to African Nova Scotians, LGBTQ+ folk, and members of Mi’kmaq communities for generations," creators add. Get it here
.
Saturday May 30
Moscow Apartment
The folk-rock duo takes to Side Door to announce a new single with a live show. Catch it on the site at 8:30pm
.
Matt Mays
If you wanna drink up the fresh air feeling while not being able to get out all that much, Mays is your man
—he's the only one besides Tom Petty who can make you feel like you're driving with the top down, full-blast when you're actually just sitting still. Catch the vibes on Youtube at 9pm
.
Jennah Barry
The Mahone Bay maven roared back into our playlists earlier this year with her excellent album Holiday
and now, thank goodness, we're getting to see Barry live as she takes to the internet for a streamed show. While details are still TBA, you can watch this space or check her Instagram
for more.
Drone Day: Drone from home
EVERYSEEKER
's usual hat-tip to drone music isn't gonna be quite the same this year, but don't let that make you think it won't be awesome: Instead of gathering IRL to make the longest drone noise possible, people will be connecting virtually, maybe even to sit on their stoops like that viral Italian video, while they make sweet noise. Register here
or hit up EVERYSEEKER's Instagram
to watch along.