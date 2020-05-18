-
Jenn Grant's first-ever ticketed COVID concert is happening this Sunday.
Monday May 18
Marisa Anderson
A photo essay, video premiere and playlist courtesy of the guitarist who's worked with the likes of Sharon Van Etten and Beth Ditto is Monday's contribution from EVERYSEEKER Festival. The fest describes Anderson's sound as mixing "elements of minimalism, electronic music, drone and 20th century classical music" to "re-imagining the landscape of American music" with offerings that mix jazz, blues, gospel and country. Check it all out on here
.
Trivia for Shut-ins
Halifax trivia hosts-about-town Jason Dorey and Andrew Evans have shifted their popular triv game from pubs like Durty Nelly's, the Lion's Head and The Fickle Frog, to a Facebook livestream. Three 20-question rounds will challenge, amuse and delight, and with no prizes on the line, you won't even mind missing a few answers. The stream opens every Monday at 7pm, first question at 7:30.
Vista
Zuppa Theatre continues to push your mental boundaries of what a play can be—this time, taking you on a virtual walking tour that can be done anywhere (yes, even in your apartment) while asking big questions about what health means and how communities can stay healthy. An app-guided audio tour that was created at a social distance and is made to be experienced that way, the play is part of the 2020 Mayworks Festival
. Get the full details here
and enjoy the show any time until May 31.
Tuesday May 19
Jesi Jordan
The traditional artist and animator from Ontario brings an animation about COVID-19 to EVERYSEEKER Festival. Check it out on EVERYSEEKER's site
.
Off The Leash w/Jeremy Webb
Neptune Theatre's artistic director helps fill the hole in our hearts and calendars with a livestream talk show that pulls back the curtain on local live theatre. Catch it Tuesdays-Fridays at 8:30pm on Facebook
or Youtube
.
Kristen Martell
The singer-songwriter who's work is the aural answer to liquid sunshine keeps up her house show streak with another Tuesday night tune-fest. Hit up Facebook
or Instagram
at 10pm to follow along and bliss out.
Wednesday May 20
Arsoniste
A sonic palette that blends colours of The National and Lana Del Rey together brings you the rainbow that is Arsoniste. Hear her piano-driven tunes at 7pm via Facebook Live
.
Thursday May 21
Adam Baldwin
A quarantine tradition continues as Baldwin kicks off his weekly Thursday show at 9pm on Youtube
, all while helping you get your RDI of Americana.
Friday May 22
Behind the Queens: From the creators of Broadway BoyZ
The creators stars of the 2019 Fringe musical revue Broadway BoyZ
take us backstage for a glimpse into their worlds. Part of the 2020 Mayworks Festival
, it all goes down at 7pm via Facebook livestream
.
R. Flex
"R&B-pop that celebrates queer, black creativity" is how EVERYSEEKER Festival describes the work of R. Flex. Their Instagram live showcase
—held at 8pm—promises to be the sort of thing that gets you up off the couch and if that doesn't convince you, what will?
Witch Prophet
The hip hop/R&B alchemist Witch Prophet creates the kind of music that helps you manifest your destiny and makes you shake your butt. Get to both at 7pm thanks to her Facebook Livestream
.
Saturday May 23
Matt Mays
If you wanna drink up the fresh air feeling while not being able to get out all that much, Mays is your man
—he's the only one besides Tom Petty who can make you feel like you're driving with the top down, full-blast when you're actually just sitting still. Catch the vibes on Youtube at 9pm
.
Mabe Fratti w/OSDAY
A collaborative video art piece showcased as part of the EVERYSEEKER Festival
.
Sunday May 24
Jenn Grant
The honey-throated singer-songwriter has been wooing ears for years—but her latest, Love, Inevitable
, will be the final push to make anyone unconvinced (however unlikely) fall for her sweet sound. See for yourself here
and get tix for Grant's 6pm live show (rescheduled from last week) here
.