The Scene

Monday, May 18, 2020

Updated often Bring Halifax culture home with our May 18-24 social distance streaming guide

All the live theatre and couch concerts to see this week.

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM

Jenn Grant's first-ever ticketed COVID concert is happening this Sunday. - SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Submitted photo
  • Jenn Grant's first-ever ticketed COVID concert is happening this Sunday.

Monday May 18

Marisa Anderson

A photo essay, video premiere and playlist courtesy of the guitarist who's worked with the likes of Sharon Van Etten and Beth Ditto is Monday's contribution from EVERYSEEKER Festival. The fest describes Anderson's sound as mixing "elements of minimalism, electronic music, drone and 20th century classical music" to "re-imagining the landscape of American music" with offerings that mix jazz, blues, gospel and country. Check it all out on here.

Trivia for Shut-ins

Halifax trivia hosts-about-town Jason Dorey and Andrew Evans have shifted their popular triv game from pubs like Durty Nelly's, the Lion's Head and The Fickle Frog, to a Facebook livestream. Three 20-question rounds will challenge, amuse and delight, and with no prizes on the line, you won't even mind missing a few answers. The stream opens every Monday at 7pm, first question at 7:30.



Vista

Zuppa Theatre continues to push your mental boundaries of what a play can be—this time, taking you on a virtual walking tour that can be done anywhere (yes, even in your apartment) while asking big questions about what health means and how communities can stay healthy. An app-guided audio tour that was created at a social distance and is made to be experienced that way, the play is part of the 2020 Mayworks Festival. Get the full details here and enjoy the show any time until May 31.

Tuesday May 19

Jesi Jordan

The traditional artist and animator from Ontario brings an animation about COVID-19 to EVERYSEEKER Festival. Check it out on EVERYSEEKER's site.

Off The Leash w/Jeremy Webb

Neptune Theatre's artistic director helps fill the hole in our hearts and calendars  with a livestream talk show that pulls back the curtain on local live theatre. Catch it Tuesdays-Fridays at 8:30pm on Facebook or Youtube.

Kristen Martell

The singer-songwriter who's work is the aural answer to liquid sunshine keeps up her house show streak with another Tuesday night tune-fest. Hit up Facebook or Instagram at 10pm to follow along and bliss out.

Wednesday May 20

Arsoniste

A sonic palette that blends colours of The National and Lana Del Rey together brings you the rainbow that is Arsoniste. Hear her piano-driven tunes at 7pm via Facebook Live.

Thursday May 21

Adam Baldwin

A quarantine tradition continues as Baldwin kicks off his weekly Thursday show at 9pm on Youtube, all while helping you get your RDI of Americana.

Friday May 22

Behind the Queens: From the creators of Broadway BoyZ

The creators stars of the 2019 Fringe musical revue Broadway BoyZ take us backstage for a glimpse into their worlds. Part of the 2020 Mayworks Festival, it all goes down at 7pm via Facebook livestream.

R. Flex

"R&B-pop that celebrates queer, black creativity" is how EVERYSEEKER Festival describes the work of R. Flex. Their Instagram live showcase—held at 8pm—promises to be the sort of thing that gets you up off the couch and if that doesn't convince you, what will?

Witch Prophet

The hip hop/R&B alchemist Witch Prophet creates the kind of music that helps you manifest your destiny and makes you shake your butt. Get to both at 7pm thanks to her Facebook Livestream.

Saturday May 23

Matt Mays

If you wanna drink up the fresh air feeling while not being able to get out all that much, Mays is your man—he's the only one besides Tom Petty who can make you feel like you're driving with the top down, full-blast when you're actually just sitting still. Catch the vibes on Youtube at 9pm.

Mabe Fratti w/OSDAY

A collaborative video art piece showcased as part of the EVERYSEEKER Festival.

Sunday May 24

Jenn Grant

The honey-throated singer-songwriter has been wooing ears for years—but her latest, Love, Inevitable, will be the final push to make anyone unconvinced (however unlikely) fall for her sweet sound. See for yourself here and get tix for  Grant's 6pm live show (rescheduled from last week) here

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

