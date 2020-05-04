SaltBox
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Monday, May 4, 2020

Updated often Bring Halifax culture home with The Coast's arts streaming guide May 4-10

What to watch this week for social connection with physical distance.

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 2:34 PM

Triple-threat Zamani is cooler *and more prolific* than you. Sit in awe on Thursday night. - CAROLINA ANDRADE PHOTO
  • CAROLINA ANDRADE PHOTO
  • Triple-threat Zamani is cooler *and more prolific* than you. Sit in awe on Thursday night.

Monday, May 4

Campbell Woods

Fresh folk for your ears at 4pm via Facebook Live.

Trivia for Shut-ins

Halifax trivia hosts-about-town Jason Dorey and Andrew Evans have shifted their popular triv game from pubs like Durty Nelly's, the Lion's Head and The Fickle Frog, to a Facebook livestream. Three 20-question rounds will challenge, amuse and delight, and with no prizes on the line, you won't even mind missing a few answers. The stream opens every Monday at 7pm, first question at 7:30.


Tuesday, May 5

Kristen Martell

The singer-songwriter who's work is the aural answer to liquid sunshine keeps up her house show streak with another Tuesday night tune-fest. Hit up Facebook or Instagram to follow along and bliss out.

The Big Sing: Mayworks Edition

The festival celebrating working people and the arts has combined forces with the beloved all-levels pop chorus to help you sing it out as COVID-19 continues. The tunes in question? CCR's "Proud Mary" and Wilson Phillips' "Hold On," being sung together on both Facebook and Instagram at 7pm. Get more info about Mayworks' 2020 all-digital fest here and learn more about The Big Sing here.

Wednesday, May 6

Tim Baker

The former Hey Rosetta! frontperson is steadily building his own musical legacy and, in a move showing how far his solo career has grown, he'll be hopping on total GOAT Jenn Grant's Instagram and Facebook to do a live show at 6pm.

JP Cormier

Missing seeing the guitar god do his thing from a downtown Halifax stage? This'll be pretty close to the same thing. The noodling begins at 9pm on Youtube.

Thursday, May 7

Owen Meany's Batting Stance

Literary folk at its best, OMBS is known for its banter-y live sets. We can't wait to see how it transfers the experience to your phone—but we know it'll be great.  Catch it at 6pm on Instagram Live and get to know the band here.

Jody Upshaw w/Zamani

A double dose of R&B-fuelled girl power awaits as two of the city's brightest young talents take turns crushing the mic. It kicks off at 7pm via the African Nova Scotian Music Association's Facebook page. (Not familiar with this, the most dynamic of duos? Read about Zamani and Upshaw already!)

Torquil Campbell

The Stars and Broken Social Scene frontperson offers an evening of song, stories and general strangeness via sidedooraccess.com. The wild ride kicks off at 10pm.

Friday May 8

Dave Sampson

The Cape Breton king with a dash of Nashville in his sound gives a showcase at 9pm via Facebook Live. Don't know Sampson? Get introduced as he answers our questionnaire, Ten questions with...

James Jones of RedPath Talent

A blend of traditional Indigenous dances and hip hop inspired moves, Jones reminds us what moving poetry looks like at 10pm via Facebook Live.

Saturday, May 9

Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers

The culturally-rich, immersive rock of Syliboy and his Thundermakers will take you to a higher plane. Let it. The show goes on at 7pm via Facebook Live.

Sunday, May 10

Christina Martin

Fresh off the release of a new, live version of her award-winning 2018 record Impossible To Hold, Martin keeps reminding us of the magic living in live music.  Get enchanted as she performs via Facebook Live at 4pm.

Jill Barber

The silver-throated singer wants to shout-out the mother figures in your life with a special Mother's Day themed show, happening at 4pm via sidedooraccess.com.

———

Throwing a virtual art event or hosting an online concert? Email it to The Coast so we can add it to the Halifax streaming guide.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Trending in the Alternative Press

C19 Need to Know

The Scene

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.