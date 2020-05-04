-
Triple-threat Zamani is cooler *and more prolific* than you. Sit in awe on Thursday night.
Monday, May 4
Campbell Woods
Fresh folk for your ears at 4pm via Facebook Live
Trivia for Shut-ins
Halifax trivia hosts-about-town Jason Dorey and Andrew Evans have shifted their popular triv game
from pubs like Durty Nelly's, the Lion's Head and The Fickle Frog, to a Facebook livestream
. Three 20-question rounds will challenge, amuse and delight, and with no prizes on the line, you won't even mind missing a few answers. The stream opens every Monday at 7pm, first question at 7:30.
Tuesday, May 5
Kristen Martell
The singer-songwriter who's work is the aural answer to liquid sunshine keeps up her house show streak with another Tuesday night tune-fest. Hit up Facebook or Instagram to follow along and bliss out.
The Big Sing: Mayworks Edition
The festival celebrating working people and the arts has combined forces with the beloved all-levels pop chorus to help you sing it out as COVID-19 continues. The tunes in question? CCR's "Proud Mary" and Wilson Phillips' "Hold On," being sung together on both Facebook
and Instagram
at 7pm. Get more info about Mayworks' 2020 all-digital fest here
and learn more about The Big Sing here
Wednesday, May 6
Tim Baker
The former Hey Rosetta! frontperson is steadily building his own musical legacy and, in a move showing how far his solo career has grown, he'll be hopping on total GOAT Jenn Grant's Instagram and Facebook to do a live show at 6pm.
JP Cormier
Missing seeing the guitar god do his thing from a downtown Halifax stage? This'll be pretty close to the same thing. The noodling begins at 9pm on Youtube
Thursday, May 7
Owen Meany's Batting Stance
Literary folk at its best, OMBS is known for its banter-y live sets. We can't wait to see how it transfers the experience to your phone—but we know it'll be great. Catch it at 6pm on Instagram Live
and get to know the band here
Jody Upshaw w/Zamani
A double dose of R&B-fuelled girl power awaits as two of the city's brightest young talents take turns crushing the mic. It kicks off at 7pm via the African Nova Scotian Music Association's Facebook page. (Not familiar with this, the most dynamic of duos? Read about Zamani
and Upshaw
already!)
Torquil Campbell
The Stars
and Broken Social Scene frontperson offers an evening of song, stories and general strangeness via sidedooraccess.com
. The wild ride kicks off at 10pm.
Friday May 8
Dave Sampson
The Cape Breton king with a dash of Nashville in his sound gives a showcase at 9pm via Facebook Live
. Don't know Sampson? Get introduced as he answers our questionnaire, Ten questions with...
James Jones of RedPath Talent
A blend of traditional Indigenous dances and hip hop inspired moves, Jones reminds us what moving poetry looks like at 10pm via Facebook Live
Saturday, May 9
Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers
The culturally-rich, immersive rock of Syliboy and his Thundermakers will take you to a higher plane. Let it. The show goes on at 7pm via Facebook Live
Sunday, May 10
Christina Martin
Fresh off the release of a new, live version of her award-winning 2018 record Impossible To Hold
, Martin keeps reminding us of the magic living in live music. Get enchanted as she performs via Facebook Live
at 4pm.
Jill Barber
The silver-throated singer wants to shout-out the mother figures in your life with a special Mother's Day themed show, happening at 4pm via sidedooraccess.com
.
Throwing a virtual art event or hosting an online concert? Email it to The Coast so we can add it to the Halifax streaming guide.