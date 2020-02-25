Buffy Sainte-Marie to play Halifax August 26

click to enlarge
Trevor Brady photo
Sainte-Marie will be one of the summer's hottest tickets.
ithout her there'd be no Jeremy Dutcher
. Heck, there'd be no Joni Mitchell. Yep, long before the "Indigenous renaissance" that saw Dutcher win a JUNO and the Snotty Nose Rez Kids
revolutionize Canadian hip hop, there was Buffy Sainte-Marie
, pioneering the ’60s singer-songwriter genre with a catalogue of tunes as thematically weighty as they are sonically light. Now, as the icon finally reaches new levels of recognition (Pitchfork
gave her 1969 breakthrough album Illuminations
a long-overdue nine out of 10 review
earlier this month), she's hitting Casino Nova Scotia's Schooner Room
to baptize our ears and soothe our hearts.
With 19 new songs "about the environment, alternative conflict resolution, Indigenous realities, greed and racketeering," as a press release promises, the August 26
show will light a fire in your belly, too. Tickets are on sale as of Feb 28, starting at $64.99 plus fees.
Get them at ticketatlantic.com.