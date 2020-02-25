SaltBox
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Buffy Sainte-Marie to play Halifax August 26

Catch the iconic singer-songwriter at Casino Nova Scotia.

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge Sainte-Marie will be one of the summer's hottest tickets. - TREVOR BRADY PHOTO
  • Trevor Brady photo
  • Sainte-Marie will be one of the summer's hottest tickets.
Without her there'd be no Jeremy Dutcher. Heck, there'd be no Joni Mitchell. Yep, long before the "Indigenous renaissance" that saw Dutcher win a JUNO and the Snotty Nose Rez Kids revolutionize Canadian hip hop, there was Buffy Sainte-Marie, pioneering the ’60s singer-songwriter genre with a catalogue of tunes as thematically weighty as they are sonically light. Now, as the icon finally reaches new levels of recognition (Pitchfork gave her 1969 breakthrough album Illuminations a long-overdue nine out of 10 review earlier this month), she's hitting Casino Nova Scotia's Schooner Room to baptize our ears and soothe our hearts.

With 19 new songs "about the environment, alternative conflict resolution, Indigenous realities, greed and racketeering," as a press release promises, the August 26 show will light a fire in your belly, too. Tickets are on sale as of Feb 28, starting at $64.99 plus fees. Get them at ticketatlantic.com.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Trending in the Alternative Press

The Scene

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 39
February 20, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.