Buffy Sainte-Marie to play Halifax August 26

Sainte-Marie will be one of the summer's hottest tickets.

ithout her there'd be no Jeremy Dutcher . Heck, there'd be no Joni Mitchell. Yep, long before the "Indigenous renaissance" that saw Dutcher win a JUNO and the Snotty Nose Rez Kids revolutionize Canadian hip hop, there was, pioneering the ’60s singer-songwriter genre with a catalogue of tunes as thematically weighty as they are sonically light. Now, as the icon finally reaches new levels of recognition (gave her 1969 breakthrough albuma long-overdue nine out of 10 review earlier this month), she's hittingto baptize our ears and soothe our hearts.With 19 new songs "about the environment, alternative conflict resolution, Indigenous realities, greed and racketeering," as a press release promises, theshow will light a fire in your belly, too.Get them at ticketatlantic.com.