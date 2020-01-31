Flex through this Super Bowl weekend with these Sure Things

T
his Super Bowl weekend is a touchdown, with double-duty events aplenty like a dance night that doubles as a cultural enrichment, a beer bar that's also a pinballer's paradise and art shows that double as activism. Get ready to get inspired.
FIN Fridays: Perfume War
Friday
The film fest has some off-season fun with these pop-up screenings, held the last Friday of each month at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia. First up? This documentary that shows how two friends worked towards world peace with an unlikely weapon: perfume oils.
Best of Constellate 2019
Saturday
Inspired by the likes of The Moth in New York, the duo behind Constellate began the live storytelling night because they love it, but also "we're both community-oriented people," as organizer Greg Puncher told The Coast last summer
. Here, a greatest hits of sorts sees group members sharing live, true tales from recent events at The Bus Stop Theatre—which, FYI, received conditional funding from Council this week, meaning the vital north end arts hub is making serious headway in saving its space. Read more in this week's Coast.
The Sea Is In Her Blood
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
-
Alejandro Rizzo Nervo artwork
It's your last chance to see the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic's exhibit exploring the sea-sprayed stories of 17 women whose lives have been shaped by the ocean.
Memorial: Work By Venezuelan Diaspora Artists
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Seven emerging Venezuelan diaspora artists are bringing their art to Halifax. Their pieces touch on themes of loss and memory as a result of being displaced from their birthplace. The exhibition, curated by Camila Salcedo, features photography, video and virtual reality—among other mediums—to unpack topics like family lineage and history or news and grandparents. Read more about the show
before you see it at The Khyber.
Big Cats & A Crocodile
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
With this body of work, artist Natasha Verbeke pulls apart her complicated relationship with Baroque-era painter Peter Paul Rubens. Movement and composition are explored through layers of washes and mark-making in these large scale oil paintings. See them at the Anna Leonowens Gallery.
Plate Portraits
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
An exhibit by artist Emily Lawrence explores food's connection to memory. Based on interviews with people living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, Lawrence re-constructed memorable foods and photographed them "as a means of memory retrieval." Read more from our chat with Lawrence and see the works at Halifax Central Library's fifth-floor Sunroom.
Flava feat. DJ Tranzishen and DJ 5Rivers
Friday
Get spicy and sweaty as two of the hottest up-and-coming Halifax DJs and BFFs—that's DJ 5RIVERS and DJ Tranzishen—mix a steady stream of Reggae, hip hop, dancehall, Punjabi, R&B and Afrobeats at Art Bar.
Kristen Martell
Saturday
Kristen Martell's sunshine-y, optimistic songs are like Vitamin D to your ears. Read more about the Sarah Harmer-influenced singer-songwriter here
—and see her live at The Carleton, too.
MichaelMichael w/Lvbor Cvmp, Tawnie Lucas, High October, Rootabagga
Friday
Tawnie Lucas, pictured, delivers a Lana Del Ray affectation over slick-as-syrup EDM, making the singer-songwriter's music perfect for your party playlist and your morning-after tunes, too.