Ten unmissable weekend picks

Zomkeys comic book reading
Saturday
Hot off a debut at Ottawa Comiccon, comic writer Josh Stafford shares snippets of his horror-adventure, B-movie-fuelled comic series.
Poetry in the Public Gardens
Saturday
Open Heart Forgery poets share snippets from an upcoming collection of food-themed works at this celebration of Spring Garden Road's most manicured patch of grass.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit? outdoor screening
Sunday
It's the 1988 neo-noir tale of a hard-boiled detective taking down animated characters in 1940s Hollywood, screened under the stars at Good Robot.
Helena Deland w/Fog Lake, Shuteye
Saturday
Helena Deland's soft songs and haunting voice are beloved by Nylon magazine and will no doubt stop your hipster heart, too.
Jay Crocker's Bibelot
Thursday // Friday // Saturday
Crocker debuts a part-instrument, part-installation piece of 16 ceiling-mounted music boxes at this OBEY Convention event.
Blood Work
Thursday // Friday // Saturday
Blurring the line between art and science, Kim Morgan presents this collection of magnified blood samples and cell cross-sections.
Heathers: The Musical
Thursday // Friday // Saturday
When the meanest girls in school get their scrunchie-wearing heads together to go up against misfit Veronica, a laugh-out-loud clique competition ensues. This show, which had a sold-out February run, returns for Stages Fest!
Uniform w/XO XV XT, The Submissives, DJ Ron Wolf, CEO
Friday
NYC thrash-metal kids Uniform headline this OBEY Convention show that also features the alt-R&B style of XO XV XT, the outsider pop of The Submissives and seamless beats from Toronto tastemaker DJ Ron Wolf, CEO.
Moor Mother w/Plasmalab, Twilight Express, gBloo-Bies
Friday
The outre hip hop Moor Mother makes is described as "low fi/chill step/witch rap" on her Soundcloud page, so we're rolling up to this OBEY show in all black and our best dancing shoes.
