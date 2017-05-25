SaltBox
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Concert Announcement Deadmau5 headlines Halifax's FREE Canada Day concert

July 1, 5pm on the Common

Posted By on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 11:03 AM

No problem

A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on

After months of waiting (OK, maybe that was just me), the headliner for the year's biggest outdoor birthday party has finally been announced! Today the city confirmed that Deadmau5 will be rocking The Common with what he calls "the world's most transformative DJ stand" his CUBE 2.1.

It'll be the first time the cube sees Canada, so house heads will want to make sure they're within moshing distance to witness it in all its EDM glory. Rounding out the bill is a sonic buffet ranging from North Preston R&B giant Reeny Smith to poet laureate Rebecca Thomas to local rocker Matt Mays.

The party kicks off at 5pm but as this show will probably be the hottest ticket in town, you might wanna make a day of it—or at least arrive early.

While we wait for the fun, practice your moves with mau5's newest mix, stuff i used to do, which dropped earlier in 2017.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

