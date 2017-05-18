Wise words from Salt-N-Pepa

THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, May 18/17
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, May 18/17
International hip hop stars, iPad theatrics and the Bluenose Marathon await. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, May 16/17
Tickets on sale Thursday for Anderson .Paak, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Andy Shauf and Joe Sealy’s Africville Stories comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, May 11/17
A Dough Ball, Open City and Atlantic Book Award picks upgrade the coolest days of the week. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, May 11/17
Get ready for some shivers—good ones. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 9/17
Check out this classical music lineup. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 9/17
Beach Boys frontperson Brian Wilson has added new dates to his world tour. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 8/17
THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, May 4/17
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, May 4/17
Craft beer, indie theatre and free comics await. comments 0