The Scene

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Twelve ways to make your long weekend lit

International hip hop stars, iPad theatrics and the Bluenose Marathon await.

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 10:47 AM

12
Seven Bays turns two
Thursday
Rock out at this cafe's celebration that features a special climbing session followed by beers and beats!

11
Blue Nose Marathon 2017
Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 Run, cheer or volunteer in the city's biggest cardio session while raising funds for various charities.

10
Maritime Tattoo Festival
Saturday // Sunday
 Local and international ink artists show off their skills in live sessions while vendors offer up art, jewellery and clothing.

click to enlarge DJ Heather brings bold beats to The Marquee (see 1). - SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Submitted photo
  • DJ Heather brings bold beats to The Marquee (see 1).

9
Bump N Grind: A '90s R&B Thang
Sunday
 Janet Jackson vibes on repeat.

8
Get A Leg Up On Homelessness featuring Scumgreif, Black Moor, Orchid's Curse, Hitman, Dumpster Mummy
Sunday
 A concert full of heavy sounds to hit hard against homelessness, this event raises funds for Phoenix Youth Services.

7
The Jazz Loft screening
Thursday
 This 2015 documentary blends found footage from famed photographer W. Eugene Smith as he chronicled the jam sessions and goings-on of the loft next door during jazz's heyday.

click to enlarge John Prine's guitarist, Jason Wilber, does a set at The Carleton (see 3). - LISA SULLIVAN PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Lisa Sullivan Photography
  • John Prine's guitarist, Jason Wilber, does a set at The Carleton (see 3).

6
The Archive of Missing Things
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 This piece bends the rules of what a play can be, arming viewers with wifi and an iPad to solve a mystery in 90 minutes—using snippets of overheard dialogue heard through a headset. Nancy Drew, your time is now.

5
Poor Bunny fundraiser
Saturday
Live music and performance art turn The Bus Stop Theatre into a total circus. Cover is $12 or a piece of art, and all funds raised go towards this year's White Rabbit Festival, a rural NS celebration of visual arts and creativity.

4
Downtown Dartmouth food crawl
Friday
 Wear your stretchy pants and walking shoes for this two-hour trek offering take-away eats for $10 or less.

3
Jason Wilber w/Dave Carroll, Kim Dunn
Sunday
 Missed John Prine's recent Halifax show? Here, his longtime guitarist shreds folky blues for similar vibes but with more indie cred.

2
RA The Rugged Man
Sunday
 You may never have heard of RA The Rugged Man, but the late Notorious B.I.G. called this rhyme-slayer even greater than himself, saying "And I thought I was the illest.”

1
DJ Heather w/Max Hebert, Isaac Haze, Adam Osbourne
Saturday
Named one of Chicago's top 45 noise-makers (alongside the likes of Kanye West and Green Velvet), DJ Heather has been making honest, flowing beats since the early 2000s.

