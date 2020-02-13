click to enlarge Supplied

The app-based sharing economy has produced no shortage of bizarre and terrible business ideas. Ever hear of Leftover Swap, the short-lived San Francisco startup that aimed to reduce food waste by letting users sell yesterday’s clammy noodles to nearby strangers? Didn’t think so.



But Alberta electrician David Thiessen is out to prove there’s life in the sharing economy yet with The Good Neighbour. With nearly 10,000 users in four western Canadian cities, the tool-sharing app—which allows users to rent tools from nearby users and offer their own on the platform—made its east-coast debut last month. It already has more than 650 users locally, offering everything from reciprocating saws ($10 a day) to cement mixers ($19) to step ladders ($11.29).

According to Thiessen, Halifax is just the right fit: a mid-sized city with a DIY spirit and close-knit neighbourhoods, making for lots of tools in close proximity (so far, most of the users are on or near the Halifax peninsula). Halifax already sports the well-loved Halifax Tool Library (3115 Veith Street), proving that the demand is already there. So if your tool collection consists of little more than a drawer full of old Allen keys, look for The Good Neighbour on Google Play, Apple’s App Store or at its website.