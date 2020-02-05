Outlaw Country Tattoo will join forces with Eating Disorders Nova Scotia (EDNS) to transform Haligonian’s bodies into safe havens during a flash tattoo event this Thursday. From 1pm to 6pm at Outlaw (6103 North Street), artist Emerson Roach will tattoo customers with pre-designed, body-positivity-themed tattoos, ranging from $80-$130. 50 percent of proceeds will go to Eating Disorders Nova Scotia.
The event will be held in support of National Eating Disorder Awareness Week (NEDA), with 50 percent of proceeds going to Eating Disorders Nova Scotia.
“I think especially for queer and trans folks, tattooing can be a way to feel more at home in the skin that you're in,” says Roach. “Every time you get a new tattoo, it's like you're painting the walls of a house that you were given. You don't get to control what the house looks like, and it might not always feel like home, but every time you get a tattoo it's like you're painting those walls into a new one.”
According to EDNS, almost one in 10 people will experience an eating disorder during their lifetime, according to the U.S. National Eating Disorders Association, 42 percent of men with eating disorders identify as gay. But statistics are still limited on eating disorders among trans and non-binary people, and Roach is hoping to help break through stereotypes through this event.
Thursday’s event has already filled up, but there’s still plenty of flash-tattoo fun to be had—Outlaw will be doing a Valentine’s-themed flash event from noon to 6pm on February 14, first-come, first-served. Lineups are expected, so don’t dawdle.
