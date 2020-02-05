LOCAL By Local Girl explores what "made here" means

LOCAL By Local Girl
To Feb 8
Anna Leonowens Gallery, 1891 Granville Street
W hat does "local" mean, anyway? NSCAD student Anita Joh's artistic persona (and "conceptual brand") LOCAL by Local Girl is an attempt to dig into that question through a series of pop-ups, installations and social-media engagements. The brand includes everyday functional objects, from wearable art pieces like t-shirts and bags to printed matter and book arts.
An institutional setting is new for Joh, however. That makes her grad exhibit, running until Saturday at the Anna Leonowens Gallery, a new experience: "I'm bringing it to the gallery space, which creates a different context," she says. "Everything else has been me popping up in an urban space that I found myself." (Explaining the streetwear vibes that permeate Joh's work.)
The exhibit involves taking gallery posters and invitations, turning them into art pieces themselves. The result? A deeply instagrammable aesthetic that's slick as lipgloss, with Joh sharing a micro-collection that carries an Off-White energy and features mini handbags that read like an edgier take on trendy French designer Jacquemus' micro-accessory.
It is, alongside being a breakdown on what local connections means, a reminder that high fashion and high art have always been RSVPing yes to the same party.
Originally from Vancouver, Joh has lived in Halifax for four years. She associates home with experience, people, community and connections. "You can be local to many places at once, it is okay to bend and adapt that definition to whatever works for you. We all want a sense of belonging and a home but that doesn't have to be geographical or physical, it can be found emotionally and mentally through people," she says. a
OPINIONATED »
posted by MARTHA PAYNTER, Jan 22/20
When rates of women in our prisons are rising, things must change. comments 7
CITY »
posted by OLUWATOMISIN ADESINA, Jan 16/20
Poor design at Bayers Lake and Dartmouth Crossing is putting people at risk and costing businesses money. comments 2
REALITY BITES »
posted by JULIA-SIMONE RUTGERS, Jan 17/20
Halifax Regional Council passed almost all recommendations from a recent review to improve the organization. comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by JOSEFA CAMERON, Feb 6/20
The conceptual, art-fashion project is stylish wherever it calls home. comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by ISABEL BUCKMASTER, Feb 5/20
Building body positivity through body art comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Jan 30/20
From Propeller's Arcade Room to the Pubcade by Silverball Games, Halifax's scene is dino-mite. comments 0
FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »
posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Jan 29/20
MasterChef finalist Andy Hay is one of the new owners, and EDNA founder Jenna Mooers is staying on to run the popular Gottingen Street restaurant. comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by NICOLETTA DINI, Jan 23/20
Why local businesses are re-embracing traditional and sustainable packaging comments 0
CITY »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Jan 23/20
Halifax has lost five long-serving businesses in the last six months. comments 0