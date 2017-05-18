SaltBox
Thursday, May 18, 2017

The Flower Shop hops to Barrington

The veteran florist leaves its Granville digs May 31

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 4:43 AM

click to enlarge NXN PHOTOGRAPHY
  • NXN Photography

The Flower Shop has blossomed and outgrown its current 1887 Granville Street location. In June, the much-loved florist is making the move to Barrington—1705 Barrington Street, the former Foreign Affair, to be exact—and the new digs mean additional storage space and a basement office. Owner Charlotte Pierce is particularly excited about the new walk-in cooler.

“It all feels really good,” she says.

The larger space will allow the shop to be able to keep up with the demand to keep its doors open seven days a week, rather than the five-and-a-half it’s open now. The shop is also often selling out of flowers, which is good on one hand, “but when we still have hours in the day to sell flowers and we don’t have the flowers,” Pierce says it’s less than ideal.

The shop is moving out of its current location on May 31. Pierce says they’ll be open on Barrington as soon as possible after that. She’ll be hitting pause on The Flower Shop’s workshops until things are settled post-move, but they’ll be starting up again in mid-June.
“We’ll have a big party and big sales when we open,” she adds.

