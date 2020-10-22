Burger Week starts today

click to enlarge
Despite delays of pandemic proportions, Halifax's most delicious foodie fest is back. The eighth annual Halifax Burger Week runs October 22 to October 31.
During this year’s extended 10-day Burger Week
, there are 146 restaurants offering a burger special. Some are at the tasty price of $6, others cost more but include a donation to Feed Nova Scotia—either way you win. This year, flavours range from gooey peanut butter to gochujang; there are some sweet treats and some gluten-free; and protein options from duck to vegan.
The Coast started Burger Week in March 2013, in order to drum up business for local restaurants during one of the slowest times of the year. It grew to become one of the best weeks on the restaurant calendar, and the single biggest fundraising event anyone does for Feed Nova Scotia (raising more money than even Walmart’s FeedNS campaign). Haligonians embraced the temporary shift to an all-burger diet, while burg fans travelled from other provinces to join in the fun.
Burger Week 2020 was supposed to happen in March, however COVID-19 had other ideas. We postponed Burger Week and restaurants were forced to shut down as part of the province’s efforts to fight the virus. Those efforts worked, and since the end of June restaurants have been allowed to open
safely. But with dining rooms at reduced capacity due to distancing rules, and Nova Scotians still getting used to the idea of eating out again, local restaurants need your support during Burger Week this year especially.
Of course, C19 doesn’t need anyone’s support. All the standard, useful practises like mandatory masking and physical distancing that allow restaurants to be open are 100 percent still in place during Burger Week. And we’ve made a few changes to Burger Week for C19 safety.
The popular-but-high-touch Burger Week passport is not being used this year—instead the burgerweek.co website
or the guide in the newspaper Coast that’s out now are great sources for listings of all the burgers. We turned the week into 10 days in order to take some pressure off crowding and lines; your must-try burgers will be available longer, so no need to panic if a restaurant is full the first time you go.
Also in 2020, takeout burgers are a big consideration. Not every restaurant can handle takeout, but over 100 burgers
ARE available to go, way more than past Burger Weeks. And some restaurants are ONLY doing takeout
. Take that, COVID-19!
Check out all the burgers at burgerweek.co
. And don't forget your mask.