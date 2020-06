Keep showing up for Black Lives Matter with more events

onight, June 17, there will be an anti-racism rally at the(16 Sussex Street), beginning at. "This rally is in support of the global Anti-Racism and Black Lives Matter movement happening around our globe, while highlighting the impact of individual and systemic racism that has happened, and continues to happen, right here in Halifax," a press release offers.Tomorrow,from Black Power Hour presents a walking tour, demonstration and film night. Beginning at the(5665 Spring Garden Road), event organizers will deliver a colonial tour of downtown, before gathering at City Hall, where a screening of the documentarywill be shown.At both events you should remember rules of social distancing and wear a mask.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!