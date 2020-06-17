SaltBox
Reality Bites

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Keep showing up for Black Lives Matter with more events

An anti-racism rally tonight in Spryfield and public resistance event tomorrow at the Public Gardens.

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 3:20 PM

Signs at the June 2 Halifax protest for George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has four officers charged with murder. - VICTORIA WALTON
  • Victoria Walton
Tonight, June 17, there will be an anti-racism rally at the Captain William Spry Community Centre (16 Sussex Street), beginning at 7pm. "This rally is in support of the global Anti-Racism and Black Lives Matter movement happening around our globe, while highlighting the impact of individual and systemic racism that has happened, and continues to happen, right here in Halifax," a press release offers.

Tomorrow, June 18, from 7-10:30pm, Black Power Hour presents a walking tour, demonstration and film night. Beginning at the Public Gardens (5665 Spring Garden Road), event organizers will deliver a colonial tour of downtown, before gathering at City Hall, where a screening of the documentary It Takes A Riot will be shown.

At both events you should remember rules of social distancing and wear a mask.

Comments

Add a comment

