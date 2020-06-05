SaltBox
Reality Bites

Friday, June 5, 2020

Four resources to help Black Nova Scotians self-soothe

It's an exhausting time right now. Here's some ways to make it more bearable.

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 2:47 PM

EDUARDO ROCHA E SILVA PHOTO
  • Eduardo Rocha E Silva photo
Since self-care, in the words of Audre Lorde, "is self-preservation and therefore an act of political warfare"—and since experiencing racism is experiencing trauma—here are a few starting points to keep going during what's been a hell of a week.

1Maybe you need someone to talk to. The Khyber's Bria Miller has been building a database of HRM mental health workers who are Black, Indigenous or people of colour. Peruse it (and perhaps even add to it) here.

Another option? The People's Counselling Clinic, which has a free counselling service and is run by a Black social worker and sociologist with decades of experience. Check out the clinic's website to see if it's right for you and to get in touch.

2If you've never really developed a self-care practice—or if what you were doing before just isn't cutting it these days—peep this exhaustive guide to taking care of yourself. It's so definitive, it ended up being the basis for a book. (Bonus? There are lots of free and low-cost options on the list, which references Lorde in its definition of self-care.)

3Because when it comes to endorphins, we'll take what we can get: Now's a great time to try yoga, or any form of fitness that appeals to you. Yoga In The Commons—a popular yoga sesh that, in the before times, saw people doing downward dogs on the Common grass—has moved online during COVID-19. Follow along on Instagram or Facebook for twice-weekly, pay-what-you-can online classes.

4Since deep breathing can slow our heart rate—and according to a Harvard study can therefore "quell errant stress"—it's time to get into meditation. To start, try this 20-minute mindful practice that registered psychotherapist Elizabeth Simms created for Coast readers back when COVID-19 first began. Or, download the free app Insight Timer, which has thousands of meditations aimed at squashing anxiety, getting your brain ready for sleep and more. 

