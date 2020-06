See you at the vigil Because Black lives matter, let's gather at Grand Parade on June 5 at 5pm.

e're all wondering what to do right now. Wondering what to say. (Remember that really, for non-Black folk, right now should be about listening.) Wondering how to be better.A good place to start? Give money if you can . Andas possible, for those more marginalized. Here's three ways to do that:Make a plan to go to the, happening. Remember to wear a face mask and keep social distance, and check out the Facebook event for more info.Register to be part of EVERYSEEKER Festival 's anti-oppression workshop., the workshop will help you learn how to be a better ally. Fill out your application form through EVERYSEEKER's website Watch, Speak Truth To Power, on. Heldand put on by Dalhousie University's Human Rights & Equity Services and the Black Faculty and Staff Caucus, you can tune in here

