See you at the vigil 

COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly from the province but also Halifax.
by TEAM COAST, Jun 1/20
CITY »
The province says "I do" to gatherings of up to 10 people; 15 for weddings and funerals.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 29/20
COVID-19 »
After 75 relentless days with new cases of C19, the province says there are no new cases today.
by KYLE SHAW, May 29/20
CULTURE »
How are all levels of government going to support the arts sector? And is what they're doing enough?
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 28/20
COVID-19 »
Need a haircut? You're in luck. Need daycare? Too bad.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 27/20
SHOPTALK »
The final chapter for a Windsor Street institution.
by VICTORIA WALTON, May 27/20
THEATRE »
The theatre company leads you to yet another life-changing sight with a play that's also an app.
by SAM GILLETT, May 27/20
FEATURE »
A raw re-imagining of the hardcore band's catalogue brings new depth.
by ALEC MARTIN, May 27/20
THE SCENE »
Binge the best in local live art.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 26/20
REALITY BITES »
Sheltering in space instead of celebrating convocation means finishing a degree looks a lot different.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 25/20
REALITY BITES »
Because Black lives matter, let's gather at Grand Parade on June 5 at 5pm.
by MORGAN MULLIN, Jun 4/20
REALITY BITES »
SHOPTALK »
