Reality Bites

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Get yourself a lover with The Coast's Valentine's Day card

Print forever.

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge bemyvaleninue.png

Love is hard. Dating apps are harder. Take it easy with a classic paper Valentine.

Click on the download icon at the top left corner of the PDF below. Then open the file and click print. Fold on the marks in half and half again. Then go out into the world with love and optimism in your eyes. The rest is history. 
PDF Be_my_valentine.pdf

Comments

Add a comment

