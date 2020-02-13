Get yourself a lover with The Coast's Valentine's Day card

OPINIONATED »
posted by MARTHA PAYNTER, Jan 22/20
When rates of women in our prisons are rising, things must change. comments 8
REALITY BITES »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Feb 13/20
Print forever. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by MATT STICKLAND, Feb 12/20
Dalhousie's Institute for Child Soldiers marks 10 year anniversary with talk on child soldiers and modern war. comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Feb 13/20
SHOPTALK »
posted by TEAM COAST, Feb 13/20
The Good Neighbour makes for an easy way to swap tools with friends and neighbours comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Feb 13/20
Halifax’s braiding and natural-haircare community sets the record straight on the art, science and history of braids comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by JOSEFA CAMERON, Feb 6/20
The conceptual, art-fashion project is stylish wherever it calls home. comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by ISABEL BUCKMASTER, Feb 5/20
Building body positivity through body art comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Jan 30/20
From Propeller's Arcade Room to the Pubcade by Silverball Games, Halifax's scene is dino-mite. comments 0
FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »
posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Jan 29/20
MasterChef finalist Andy Hay is one of the new owners, and EDNA founder Jenna Mooers is staying on to run the popular Gottingen Street restaurant. comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by NICOLETTA DINI, Jan 23/20
Why local businesses are re-embracing traditional and sustainable packaging comments 0
CITY »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Jan 23/20
Halifax has lost five long-serving businesses in the last six months. comments 0