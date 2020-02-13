Get yourself a lover with The Coast's Valentine's Day card

When rates of women in our prisons are rising, things must change.

Dalhousie's Institute for Child Soldiers marks 10 year anniversary with talk on child soldiers and modern war.

SHOPTALK »

posted by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Feb 13/20

Halifax's natural-haircare community sets the records straight on the art, science and history of braiding

SHOPTALK »

posted by TEAM COAST, Feb 13/20

The Good Neighbour makes for an easy way to swap tools with friends and neighbours

SHOPTALK »

posted by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Feb 13/20

SHOPTALK »

posted by JOSEFA CAMERON, Feb 6/20

The conceptual, art-fashion project is stylish wherever it calls home.

SHOPTALK »

posted by ISABEL BUCKMASTER, Feb 5/20

Building body positivity through body art

SHOPTALK »

posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Jan 30/20

From Propeller's Arcade Room to the Pubcade by Silverball Games, Halifax's scene is dino-mite.

FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »

posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Jan 29/20

MasterChef finalist Andy Hay is one of the new owners, and EDNA founder Jenna Mooers is staying on to run the popular Gottingen Street restaurant.

SHOPTALK »

posted by NICOLETTA DINI, Jan 23/20

Why local businesses are re-embracing traditional and sustainable packaging

CITY »

posted by KYLE SHAW, Jan 23/20

Halifax has lost five long-serving businesses in the last six months.