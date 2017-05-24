SaltBox
Reality Bites

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Get ready for doggy paddles at the Dartmouth Sportsplex

The world is terrible, but at least we have swimming dogs.

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 11:47 AM

The Dartmouth Sportsplex pool is going to the dogs before it closes for renovations.

The Sportsplex, along with Camp Bow Wow—a local doggy daycare and boarding service—is hosting a dog swim for charity this Sunday. Who cares about wet dog smell when you know they're going to look this cute?

click to enlarge swimmingdog.jpg


Owners (who must be Camp Bow Wow clients) need to pre-register for the dog swim. The entrance fee is $20, with all proceeds going to Bide Awhile Animal Shelter and Marley’s Hope Dog Rescue. The press release says there will be plenty of toys for the pool-going pups.
click image swimmingdog2.gif


Camp Bow Wow staff trained in canine first aid and Sportsplex lifeguards will be on hand to keep the dogs safe, presumably making sure they don't run on the pool deck and only jump in feet first. The doggos are going to be splashing around in the training pool, which reaches a max depth of 3.5 feet.

If you don't have a dog (or your dog is a wimp when it comes to water), you can still go to gaze upon the cuteness. The suggested donation for spectators is five bucks.

The event is on Sunday May 28, from 10am until noon.

dogswimming3.gif


