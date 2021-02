Nova Scotia's inviting you to its bubble for two

click to enlarge THE COAST

ue to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, doctor Strang has kicked the province out of Nova Scotia's Atlantic Bubble, starting today.“They announced 30 cases today,” Strang said at today's COVID-19 teleconference. “This is a reminder of how quickly things can change.”The Atlantic Bubble doesn’texist anymore, but Nova Scotia tried to hold up its end of the bargain for a while, before New Brunswick was officially told to stay the blazes out of NS on January 8 , with over 100 cases in our neighbouring province.However, Nova Scotia was still allowing travellers from—or Bluenosers in the province to return home from—both PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolating then.“We’ve always acted quickly and necessary when we had to,” Strang told the public, adding that essential travel would still be allowed.Strang says the Newfoundland outbreak seems to be largely tied to a volleyball tournament, and that he’s not regretting the recent decision to allow sports teams to play only against teams they regularly compete with.“That confirmed that that was the right decision we made here in Nova Scotia,” Strang says.But with just four active cases on PEI, Nova Scotia is still letting Islanders in with open arms. Though don’t expect many to take us up on that offer, since they might have to drive through New Brunswick to get here, and who would leave an almost-COIVD-free island in 2021?