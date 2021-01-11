COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, January 11, 2021

Updated often COVID-19 news for the January 11 week

Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 7:24 AM

Click for mobile-friendlier version of graph.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times here are quick-hit updates.

Monday, January 11

 Click with The Steve & Strang Show

click to enlarge briefing_cameras.jpeg

The province says premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Robert Strang are giving one of their COVID-19 briefings tomorrow. That's right—it's time for the latest episode of The Steve & Strang Show.

The fun starts at 3pm Tuesday. You can watch live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast, or catch it later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page. Be there or be under-informed.

NEWS UPDATES ARCHIVES

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
COVID-19

Shoptalk

