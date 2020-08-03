COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, August 3, 2020

Updated often Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting August 3

New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 9:31 AM

Display problems with The Coast's Nova Scotia COVID-19 case graph? For the mobile version click here.

Editor's note: In its 28 years The Coast has never been a just-the-facts news service, but for these strange times this news centre offers quick-hit updates.

Tuesday, August 4

Back to work, except for the coronavirus

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of August 4, 2020. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of August 4, 2020.

People returned to the grind today after the long weekend, but luckily COVID-19 didn’t—the province is reporting no new cases today. That's the second case-free day in a row. Not a lot of clear days, but better than zero. 🏆

Monday, August 3

COVID-19 takes a break on Natal Day

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of August 3, 2020. - THE COAST
  • The Coast
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of August 3, 2020.

There are no new cases in the province’s report for the holiday, but things get even better. After four cases diagnosed last week leading to four active cases yesterday, two of those patients have already recovered safely from the dumb disease. Nova Scotia now has just two active cases.

———

The collection of news updates from the July 27 week is here.

July 20 week is here. July 13 week is here. July 6 week is here.

June 29 week is here. June 22 week is here. June 15 week is here. June 8 week is here. June 1 week is here.

May 25 week is here. May 18 week is here. May 11 week is here. May 4 week is here.

April 27 week is here. April 20 week is here. April 13 week is here.

C19 Need to Know

COVID-19

Reality Bites

Shoptalk

