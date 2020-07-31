click to enlarge
-
Carmen Lee photo
-
Homemade masks like this one are easier to make than you think—just ask the DIY crew on the MASK Halifax Facebook page.
Are you ready? Tomorrow, July 31, is the day that masks become mandatory in indoor public spaces. What qualifies as an indoor public place? Stores, malls, places of worship or entertainment, transit terminals and bus shelters, service businesses (think nail salons or barber shops), common areas in office buildings and universities and, of course, restaurants and bars. (Yes, you can take your mask off to eat or drink—but try to put it on when your server approaches the table and definitely put it on to go to the washroom while dining out.) A complete list of what qualifies as an indoor public space can be found on the Nova Scotia website, but a good rule of thumb is to just assume that if you’re going out and about, you should be masked up.
So now, the question that’s on all our minds: Where can I get a mask?
Here, we deliver your best bets for a locally sourced face covering. It's a living list that'll be updated as more local suppliers become known, so if we've missed something please email us (arts@thecoast.ca
) or drop a comment below. (Also, remember that wearing a mask doesn't mean you can skip washing your hands or following social-distancing rules
, and that medical-grade masks need to be left for front-line healthcare workers.)
• Vic Master Tailor
(6092 Cunard Street) is making masks for $8 each or two for $15. You can order by email (info@vicmastertailor.com) or phone (902-424-8638).
•Truro's Bambee Apparel
is offering free North American shipping on its masks, which come in two styles and tons of prints (including tie-dye). Shop 'em here
.
• Lisa Drader-Murphy
is selling masks made of water-repellent neoprene with reusable cotton liners, at $20 each. Buy them through the fashion label's website
.
• Masks are now available from local streetwear line tREv
, which, according to the brand's website, will run you $30. Order yours here
.
•Microfibre masks and filters are available for order from Pixels and Pieces
' online shop. Prices range from $9.99 to $11.99 and you can peep 'em here
.
•Daniels Tailors (located on level three of Park Lane Mall) is designing custom-made masks starting at $25 a pop, as well as non-medical face shields, one size fits all, for 15$. Order by email (danielstailors@eastlink.ca) or call 902-877-9334.
• Vogue Men's Wear and Tailoring (2097 Gottingen Street) is making masks for pick-up, selling them at cost for $5 each. The store stresses you need to call ahead to arrange pick-up and availability: phone 902-423-6504.
• Sherzad's Tailoring Shop has two locations—1496 Lower Water Street and 12 Esquire Lane, Bedford—that are selling masks as of April 17. They'll be $15 each or two for $25. Pickup is available anytime during business hours and you can call (902) 999-2436 for more info.
• Clothing line Money Penny Designs
is expanding its twee, mom-and-me focus to include woven cotton masks as of April 9. Adult and child sizes will be available and shipping is free. Follow along on Instagram
for updates (including mask costs) from the brand.
• Online fashion house Olive Rose Studio
is giving away free cotton masks that an be shipped anywhere in Canada (you will have to foot the shipping fee, which ranges from $5 to $7). The site
also links to two patterns if you're feeling inclined to DIY.
•You can order masks for $8.95 each through Safe & Sound Mobility Solutions
and they'll be shipped to your door. Get shoppin' here
.
•New Scotland Clothing Co.'s three locations (102 Portland Street; 1869 Upper Water Street and 91 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth) have added masks to the company's large inventory of clothing. Masks are $12.00 each. You can head to a store location, order online
or call (902-405-0109). Curbside pickup and free local delivery are also available.
•
Maritime Tartan Company (5538 Northridge Road) is making masks for $8 each—however they’re out of stock until August 6th. You can order by website with free shipping.
•Poison Pear, an alternative apparel shop based out of Porters Lake, NS is making masks for $20 each, with masks featuring changeable filters. Order one online here.
•LA-LA Land Handmade, based in Dartmouth, is expanding its Etsy shop to include masks on top of its to graphic art and apparel offerings. Masks are $10 each.You can order online through Etsy and there are coupons for free deliver around Halifax, Dartmouth and Bedford.
•Masks Halifax is an Instagram page making custom masks. Masks are $16 to $20 depending on material requested and pick up in north end Halifax can be arranged. You can order or inquire by email (maskshalifax@gmail.com) or send a direct message via Instagram.
• You can also make your own mask, which isn't as hard as it sounds. A local Facebook page, MASK Halifax
, has started sharing tips, tricks and patterns on how to sew your own mask. Group creator Carmen Lee tells The Coast that making the online space was important to her so that community members could ask and answer each other's questions and share reliable info all in one place. Lee's also spending her days creating free masks for others, and is encouraging anybody else who can to do the same. Send the page a private message to ask Lee for a mask, or better yet: Make some for yourself and your friends. (Here's a great sewing tutorial
and no-sew option
to get you started.)