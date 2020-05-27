COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Shuttered Nova Scotian businesses can re-open June 5

Need a haircut? You're in luck. Need daycare? Too bad.

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 4:48 PM

click to enlarge COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA
  • Communications Nova Scotia
Premier Stephen McNeil announced on Wednesday that Nova Scotia’s economy is re-opening in just over a week. As of Friday, June 5, sectors from massage therapy to hair salons to bars will be allowed to open their doors to customers, provided they follow social distancing and other public health requirements such as cleaning.

"Nova Scotians have done a lot of hard work to get us to this point," said McNeil. "I know many are eager to get back to business and restart our economy."

The province's full list of sectors allowed to open is:
  • restaurants for dine-in, as well as takeout and delivery
  • bars, wineries, distilleries and taprooms
  • lounges are not permitted to reopen at this time
  • personal services, such as hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons and body art establishments
  • fitness facilities, such as gyms, yoga studios and climbing facilities
  • veterinarians
  • dentistry and other self-regulated health professions such as optometry, chiropractic and physiotherapy
  • unregulated health professions such as massage therapy, podiatry and naturopathy
Each of these sectors will have a plan with the province for the re-opening of their specific industry, including maintaining two meters distance and limiting the number of people in storefronts.

Dr. Strang told Nova Scotians that some of these would be made available to the public online in the coming days and weeks. “We’re working with those businesses to make details available on those protocols for the public to see,” he said.

Not on the list to re-open on June 5 is childcare, which McNeil said would re-open later in June. “We had hoped it would be June 8, but now it is looking more like June 15. Our primary focus will always be on the safety of our children and we are not going to rush it.”

The province also announced a new program that provides up to $5,000 to eligible small businesses, non-profits, charities and social enterprises called the Small Business Reopening and Support Grant.

The fund totals $25 million and is intended to help businesses open safely, and give "advice and support to become more resilient in the coming months." Applications will begin June 1.

The government says Public Health will closely monitor the re-opening so any future COVID-19 outbreaks are quickly contained.

"These sectors are taking the health of both their staff and the health of Nova Scotians very seriously," Strang said. "And it gives me confidence that we can re-open while preventing the spread of COVID."

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Bring Halifax culture home with our May 25-31 streaming guide   (The Scene)
  2. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  3. Halifax is dining together, at home to support Feed Nova Scotia   (Food + Drink Feature)
  4. Coming to Halifax: Parking fees and (some) wider sidewalks   (City)
  5. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)
  6. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting May 25   (COVID-19)
  7. Take a look at Zuppa's stunning Vista   (Theatre)
  8. All the things the library has done for Halifax residents since shutting its doors for COVID-19   (City)
  9. At Home with Botfly   (Feature)
  10. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.