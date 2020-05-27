Shuttered Nova Scotian businesses can re-open June 5

click to enlarge Communications Nova Scotia

remier Stephen McNeil announced on Wednesday that Nova Scotia’s economy is re-opening in just over a week. As of Friday, June 5, sectors from massage therapy to hair salons to bars will be allowed to open their doors to customers, provided they follow social distancing and other public health requirements such as cleaning."Nova Scotians have done a lot of hard work to get us to this point," said McNeil. "I know many are eager to get back to business and restart our economy."The province's full list of sectors allowed to open is:Each of these sectors will have a plan with the province for the re-opening of their specific industry, including maintaining two meters distance and limiting the number of people in storefronts.Dr. Strang told Nova Scotians that some of these would be made available to the public online in the coming days and weeks. “We’re working with those businesses to make details available on those protocols for the public to see,” he said.Not on the list to re-open on June 5 is childcare, which McNeil said would re-open later in June. “We had hoped it would be June 8, but now it is looking more like June 15. Our primary focus will always be on the safety of our children and we are not going to rush it.”The province also announced a new program that provides up to $5,000 to eligible small businesses, non-profits, charities and social enterprises called the Small Business Reopening and Support Grant.The fund totals $25 million and is intended to help businesses open safely, and give "advice and support to become more resilient in the coming months." Applications will begin June 1.The government says Public Health will closely monitor the re-opening so any future COVID-19 outbreaks are quickly contained."These sectors are taking the health of both their staff and the health of Nova Scotians very seriously," Strang said. "And it gives me confidence that we can re-open while preventing the spread of COVID."