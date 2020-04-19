COVID-19
COVID-19

Sunday, April 19, 2020

COVIDiaries Quarantine smells like some old fashioned Jewish penicillin AKA chicken soup

Life in the time of coronavirus for a Halifax self-love advocate with a love of cooking and sharing recipes

Posted By on Sun, Apr 19, 2020 at 6:43 AM

"What's making me happy: making some good old fashioned Jewish Penicillin–chicken soup!"
  • "What’s making me happy: making some good old fashioned Jewish Penicillin–chicken soup!"
The Coast is collecting and sharing dispatches from around the world about what life in the time of COVID-19 looks like, smells like and feels like. Some people are beyond the worst of it, some don't know the worst yet. Most are just trying to keep afloat. Share your own story here.

Who are you?
Self-love advocate, Queer Ashkenazi Jew, love of cooking, sharing recipes, quiet mornings, good coffee, cat mom and wife.

Where do you live?
Halifax, NS

What is your life like right now?
Life is bouncing between a strange sense of urgent immediacy and a quietness that only comes with waiting. I feel disoriented like I’m ricocheting between sudden overwhelming sadness and panic and then...normalcy. It’s surreal. That being said, I am counting my blessings every second that we are healthy and safe—I recognize so acutely right now that this is not the case for everyone.
What’s making me happy: sweet sunshine and birds singing, listening to my comforting favourites for music, and making some good old fashioned Jewish Penicillin–chicken soup!

What would you say to your pre-coronavirus self?
Use this opportunity in a pre-coronavirus world to hug your friends and kiss their faces. 

When did you have your "oh shit, this is serious" moment?
March 15, 2020

Read more stories here. Share yours here.

