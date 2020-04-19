Self-love advocate, Queer Ashkenazi Jew, love of cooking, sharing recipes, quiet mornings, good coffee, cat mom and wife.

Life is bouncing between a strange sense of urgent immediacy and a quietness that only comes with waiting. I feel disoriented like I’m ricocheting between sudden overwhelming sadness and panic and then...normalcy. It’s surreal. That being said, I am counting my blessings every second that we are healthy and safe—I recognize so acutely right now that this is not the case for everyone.

What’s making me happy: sweet sunshine and birds singing, listening to my comforting favourites for music, and making some good old fashioned Jewish Penicillin–chicken soup!

Use this opportunity in a pre-coronavirus world to hug your friends and kiss their faces.