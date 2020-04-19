COVID-19
Sunday, April 19, 2020

How to watch Nova Scotia RCMP press conference about today's shootings

Posted By on Sun, Apr 19, 2020 at 5:50 PM

Nova Scotia RCMP will be giving a press conference about this morning's killings in Portapique NS and area at 6pm AST.

You can watch a live stream on CBC's Youtube channel. Click here.

RCMP were providing updates as the story unfolded this morning via their Twitter feed.

On April 18 at 11:30 RCMP reported a shooter in the Portapique NS area—about 40 minutes west of Truro.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-04-19_at_5.34.24_pm.png

The shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, killed at least eight people including an RCMP officer and was first reported in RCMP custody, but now reported dead.

Wortman was seen driving an RCMP look-alike car and wearing an RCMP uniform. He was also seen driving a silver Chevrolet SUV. He was finally stopped at the Enfield truck stop off of the 102 highway at around 11:40am today.

No further official information has been released about victims or what occurred.

UPDATE 6:30pm April 18, 2020
RCMP say more than 10 people were killed in "several locations across the province." Saying that Wortman alone "moved across the northern part of the province and committed several homicides.”

One of the victims was 23-year RCMP constable Heidi Stevenson.

SiRT is now investigating the killing of Wortman, meaning it involved an RCMP officer.

RCMP cannot confirm the number of dead because it has not started or completed all of the investigations and addressed all of the crime scenes.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-04-19_at_5.34.42_pm.png

