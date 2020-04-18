I’m an illustrator/visual artist who loves cats, lives alone, and is kickin’ it.

I’m alone, except for my two cats. I rent a house. The only time I see other people is when I run across the street to get milk. I can’t sleep at night these days, so more often than not I toss and turn 'til 5am and then get up at 2pm. My day is filled with menial tasks: housework, cooking, ordering groceries. No art these days, except for a window painting I made to cheer up my neighbourhood. I find myself doing unusual things like turning all the lights on, turning the TV as loud as possible. It makes me feel like things are civilized. I’ve also become obsessed with skincare. I can’t get enough face masks and suddenly all I want are probiotics and supplements to look better–for who?! I’m single and live alone!

The energy to help yourself has been there this whole time. The pause you need is coming.