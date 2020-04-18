COVID-19
COVID-19

Saturday, April 18, 2020

COVIDiaries "The only time I see other people is when I run across the street to get milk"

Life in the time of coronavirus for a cat-loving visual artist and illustrator in Halifax.

Posted By on Sat, Apr 18, 2020 at 6:46 AM

Milk: a reason to leave the house since 1996.
  • The Coast
  • Milk: a reason to leave the house since 1996.
The Coast is collecting and sharing dispatches from around the world about what life in the time of COVID-19 looks like, smells like and feels like. Some people are beyond the worst of it, some don't know the worst yet. Most are just trying to keep afloat. Share your own story here.

Who are you?
I’m an illustrator/visual artist who loves cats, lives alone, and is kickin’ it.

Where do you live?
Dartmouth, NS

What is your life like right now?
I’m alone, except for my two cats. I rent a house. The only time I see other people is when I run across the street to get milk. I can’t sleep at night these days, so more often than not I toss and turn 'til 5am and then get up at 2pm. My day is filled with menial tasks: housework, cooking, ordering groceries. No art these days, except for a window painting I made to cheer up my neighbourhood. I find myself doing unusual things like turning all the lights on, turning the TV as loud as possible. It makes me feel like things are civilized. I’ve also become obsessed with skincare. I can’t get enough face masks and suddenly all I want are probiotics and supplements to look better–for who?! I’m single and live alone!

What would you say to your pre-coronavirus self?
The energy to help yourself has been there this whole time. The pause you need is coming.

Read more stories here. Share yours here.

