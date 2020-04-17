How to do karaoke at home with your friends like you're at the Lion's Head with Laurie The Guy

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 17/20
COVID sucks. Karaoke doesn't. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 16/20
Life in the time of coronavirus for a 24-year-old communications officer in Birmingham, UK comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Apr 16/20
Life in the time of coronavirus for a 23-year-old graphic designer in Valencia comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Apr 15/20
The world reaches a grim COVID-19 milestone. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by MATT STICKLAND, Apr 15/20
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 15/20
Each of the 25 nominees gets a $25,000 purse. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 15/20
Sure Things to watch and listen to for the April 15-19 "weekend." comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Apr 15/20
Can you spot the difference? comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by TEAM COAST, Apr 15/20
Governments are choosing the path of stark resistance in curbing COVID-19 spread. comments 1
COVID-19 »
posted by SUE GOYETTE, Apr 15/20
Halifax poet Sue Goyette's journal of these socially distanced times. comments 0