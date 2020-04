How to do karaoke at home with your friends like you're at the Lion's Head with Laurie The Guy

Once you're on a Zoom call and in the room with your friends search in the bar at the top of the screen for your hottest karaoke track. (Need guidance? This should inspire you .) Your results will appear below the video that's playing. Click the plus sign on the thumbnail to add your song to the queue.Make like you haven't been stuck at home for over a month and have a heavenly evening singing your heart out.

