COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 16, 2020

COVIDiaries "You worry when you hear that an elderly life is worth less than a 50-year-old's"

Life in the time of coronavirus for a 23-year-old graphic designer in Valencia

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 5:48 PM

click to enlarge Las Fallas is a huge festival that happens every year in Valencia with outrageous and large floats. It was cancelled because of COVID-19 so the writer got creative and made her own coronavirus-inspired float. - BEATRIZ DEL BARCO
  • Beatriz del Barco
  • Las Fallas is a huge festival that happens every year in Valencia with outrageous and large floats. It was cancelled because of COVID-19 so the writer got creative and made her own coronavirus-inspired float.
The Coast is collecting and sharing dispatches from around the world about what life in the time of COVID-19 looks like, smells like and feels like. Some people are beyond the worst of it, some don't know the worst yet. Most are just trying to keep afloat. Share your own story here.

Who are you?
I am an industrial design engineer working for an automotive company.

Where do you live?
Valencia, Spain
 
What is your life like right now?
Coronavirus could be the latest Netflix series released in China, arrived in Spain and we have not even seen the last chapter yet. At the beginning, I was blind. I didn't want to see what was really coming. I was expecting to have some days of vacation (because we had a huge local holiday called las Fallas) with some friends that were coming to visit me. (They didn't end up coming.) Coronavirus arrived and everything stopped, everything changed.

I was excited at the beginning with the idea of working from home (after 10 days of it, I'm realizing it is really nice). I made myself a healthy routine, I was motivated and the first week was OK, but taking into account that I am spending this quarantine alone, days have started feeling long. I have different moods during the day. I try to be positive and productive. I have cleaned the whole apartment and signed up for some online courses. However you start to worry for those relatives that are infected.

You start being concerned about the situation when your friend's father has passed away alone in the hospital and they were not able to say goodbye, when you watch on the news that there is not room enough in the hospital. You worry when you hear that an elderly life is worth less than a 50-year-old's. That process is sad. It's shit.

I would like to say to the world that coronavirus is not a joke, is a reality. I would like to invite to the world to stay at home as much as possible, to be sympathetic.

What would you say to your pre-coronavirus self?
This is not a joke. Stay at home.

When did you have your "oh shit, this is serious" moment?
March 13, 2020.
Read more stories here. Share yours here.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Federal government updates the CERB to help seasonal and casual workers   (COVID-19)
  2. Starting today you can apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit   (COVID-19)
  3. I miss all my people. I miss the people who aren’t my people.   (COVID-19)
  4. An updated guide on how to assess yourself for COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  5. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  6. The Halifax Common: the grass is lava   (COVID-19)
  7. Because we still need art to live, the Sobey Art Award's long list just dropped   (COVID-19)
  8. For those incarcerated with their babies, COVID-19 puts two generations in peril   (COVID-19)
  9. Bring Halifax culture home with our social distance streaming guide   (COVID-19)
  10. 2,000,000 cases   (COVID-19)

COVID-19

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.