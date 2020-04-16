

Who are you?

I am an industrial design engineer working for an automotive company.





Coronavirus could be the latest Netflix series released in China, arrived in Spain and we have not even seen the last chapter yet. At the beginning, I was blind. I didn't want to see what was really coming. I was expecting to have some days of vacation (because we had a huge local holiday called las Fallas) with some friends that were coming to visit me. (They didn't end up coming.) Coronavirus arrived and everything stopped, everything changed.



I was excited at the beginning with the idea of working from home (after 10 days of it, I'm realizing it is really nice). I made myself a healthy routine, I was motivated and the first week was OK, but taking into account that I am spending this quarantine alone, days have started feeling long. I have different moods during the day. I try to be positive and productive. I have cleaned the whole apartment and signed up for some online courses. However you start to worry for those relatives that are infected.



You start being concerned about the situation when your friend's father has passed away alone in the hospital and they were not able to say goodbye, when you watch on the news that there is not room enough in the hospital. You worry when you hear that an elderly life is worth less than a 50-year-old's. That process is sad. It's shit.



I would like to say to the world that coronavirus is not a joke, is a reality. I would like to invite to the world to stay at home as much as possible, to be sympathetic.

This is not a joke. Stay at home.

Valencia, SpainMarch 13, 2020.