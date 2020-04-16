COVID-19
COVID-19

Thursday, April 16, 2020

COVIDiaries "The weather has been very nice these past few days (a big deal over here)"

Life in the time of coronavirus for a 24-year-old communications officer in Birmingham, UK

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 6:09 PM

click to enlarge There's green space outside their apartment that's still open to the public for their daily allotted walk. - SUBMITTED
  • SUBMITTED
  • There's green space outside their apartment that's still open to the public for their daily allotted walk.
The Coast is collecting and sharing dispatches from around the world about what life in the time of COVID-19 looks like, smells like and feels like. Some people are beyond the worst of it, some don't know the worst yet. Most are just trying to keep afloat. Share your own story here.

Who are you?
I am almost 25, working in communications for the British health care system, currently living in the UK. 

Where do you live?
Birmingham, UK

What is your life like right now?
I live with my flatmate who is an A&E (accident and emergency) nurse, I also work for the health care system so we're both very involved with what's going on. I'm currently working from home and trying to get out for a walk or run every day. This will now become more difficult given the recent stricter impositions. I am here on a visa which expires in June. I'm worried that if I cannot leave in time I will no longer be able to use the healthcare system for free, like I have been the past few years.
One good thing is that the weather has been very nice these past few days (a big deal over here) so I've been enjoying my terrace!

What would you say to your pre-coronavirus self?
Appreciate your coworkers.

When did you have your "oh shit, this is serious" moment?
March 13, 2020

Read more stories here. Share yours here.

