I am almost 25, working in communications for the British health care system, currently living in the UK.

I live with my flatmate who is an A&E (accident and emergency) nurse, I also work for the health care system so we're both very involved with what's going on. I'm currently working from home and trying to get out for a walk or run every day. This will now become more difficult given the recent stricter impositions. I am here on a visa which expires in June. I'm worried that if I cannot leave in time I will no longer be able to use the healthcare system for free, like I have been the past few years.

One good thing is that the weather has been very nice these past few days (a big deal over here) so I've been enjoying my terrace!

Appreciate your coworkers.