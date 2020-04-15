The premier's new haircut

Over the long weekend Stephen McNeil freshened up his look. The change was subtle, but Robert Strang noticed. "The premier got an Easter haircut," Strang said at the first provincial news briefing after the holiday. "You're looking good, premier."McNeil laughed and thanked the chief medical officer of health. And then they were just a couple guys doingwebcast. "I'm one of those fortunate Nova Scotians—my wife is a cosmetologist. So 30-some years of free haircuts I happened to get one this weekend," McNeil said. "Unfortunately, the gray is still there."It was a welcome moment of humanity. It was also a sign McNeil and Strang are spending an awful lot of time together. (They announced the province's first cases of COVID-19 in a briefing March 15, and have appeared before the cameras almost every day in the month since.) Play with the slider on these before-and-after photos of McNeil, and see if you'd notice the difference. Remember, in real life you'd be at least two metres away.

