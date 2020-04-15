COVID-19
COVID-19

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The Coast's social distance streaming guide: April 15-19

Sure Things to watch and listen to.

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge Lido Pimienta celebrates the follow-up to her Polaris Prize winning debut La Papessa with a livestream show April 17. - BANDCAMP.COM SCREENSHOT
  • bandcamp.com screenshot
  • Lido Pimienta celebrates the follow-up to her Polaris Prize winning debut La Papessa with a livestream show April 17.

APRIL 15

- Giant Killer Shark: The Musical
A sing-along livestream of the 2019 Fringe Fest hit play that's a comedic reworking of Jaws.  Read more about the play here and hit up tickethalifax.com for your (free) virtual ticket.

-Rudy Pacé plays The Carleton
Singer-songwriter vibes from the Halifax Presents Facebook page to your sofa at 7pm.

APRIL 16

-Christina Martin
The Rolling Stone-beloved rocker has been playing many a livestream to make up for a cancelled tour this spring. Here, she hits screens at 4pm via Facebook live to drop hot hits from her latest album, Wonderful Lie (an absolute must-listen you can check out here). Click here to see her show.

APRIL 17

-Lido Pimienta
The 2018 Polaris Prize winner celebrates the drop day of her sophomore album, Miss Colombia, with a 5pm Facebook Live show. Don't know Pimienta? Go stream her first album, La Papessa, and get acquainted here.

-Stewart Legere
The multi-hyphenate serenades your soul at 7pm via Facebook Live.

-Deerfield
Jam out with the four-piece garage-country act at 7pm via Facebook Live.

APRIL 18

-Dan Mangan
The OG of house shows strums from his living room to yours via sidedooraccess.com at 4pm.

-Arsoniste
Fiery indie pop from The Carleton's stage to your iPhone. Catch the show at 7pm via The Carleton's Facebook page.

APRIL 19

-Vivek Shraya
The author reads from her latest, The Subtweet,  at 8pm via Facebook Live.

