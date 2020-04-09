COVID-19
COVID-19

Thursday, April 9, 2020

An updated guide on how to assess yourself for COVID-19

Testing has expanded beyond connections to travel.

Posted By on Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 11:22 AM

The original self-diagnosis tool.
  • STOCK
  • The original self-diagnosis tool.
Now that Nova Scotia has confirmed cases of community spread, (and has worked its ass off to increase its testing capacity) in order to keep ahead of coronavirus's wrath, health officials are asking you to phone 811 if you're experiencing two or more of these symptoms:

1. A fever of more than 38 C or 100.4 F (or signs of a fever)
2. A new cough or a cough that is getting worse
3. A sore throat
4. A runny nose
5. A headache

Again, if you have two or more of these symptoms, call 811 and from there you'll be assessed over the phone and either directed to an assessment centre or, if you live in HRM or Cape Breton Regional Municipality and are unable to get to an assessment centre because of mobility challenges, they could dispatch one of the new mobile test services to come to you. This will all be sorted out over the phone when you call 811.

And as always: wash your hands, cough into your elbow, wipe common surfaces, don't touch your face, and for all of us, take social distancing seriously. 

Comments

COVID-19

COVID-19

City

