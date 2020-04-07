COVID-19
COVID-19

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Nova Scotia reports first official COVID-19 death

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 10:41 AM

The Eastern Zone has reported Nova Scotia's first COVID-19 death—and has 27 confirmed cases as of April 6.
  • novascotia.ca
  • The Eastern Zone has reported Nova Scotia's first COVID-19 death—and has 27 confirmed cases as of April 6.
A press release from the Nova Scotia department of health and wellness says a woman in her 70s died yesterday due to the novel coronavirus, the first in our province—but the 324th nationwide. The release says the woman died in hospital in the Eastern Zone (Guysborough, Sherbrooke, Antigonish and Cape Breton area.)

"This virus is dangerous. We have to work to slow it down to protect ourselves, those we love and everyone in our communities so that no other family has to suffer a loss like this," said premier Stephen McNeil in the release. 

On Sunday NS saw its highest spike in reported cases since the outbreak began, and has now expanded testing beyond travel or a connection to someone who travelled.

Anyone feeling symptoms (cough, fever) should visit 811.com.
If you answer yes to having a fever higher than 38 C or 100.4 F, or having a new cough or a cough that is getting worse, you should call 811 for further assessment. 

