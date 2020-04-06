COVID-19
COVID-19

Monday, April 6, 2020

COVIDiaries "Always tell people you love them as much as you can."

Life in the time of coronavirus for a 27-year-old construction worker in Massachusetts.

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge header_image_covid_test.png
The Coast is collecting and sharing dispatches from around the world about what life in the time of COVID-19 looks like, smells like and feels like. Some people are beyond the worst of it, some don't know the worst yet. Most are just trying to keep afloat. Share your own story here.

The construction worker who's scared of getting exposed because of their asthma

Who are you?
I work in construction. I’m 27 years old.

Where do you live?
Lynn, USA

What is your life like right now?
I’m still working because construction in Massachusetts is still considered “essential.” I feel really lucky to have a job but I’m scared of getting exposed because I have a type of asthma that could make me extra vulnerable. I spend a lot of time at work but when I’m not working I’m surviving the quarantine by FaceTiming people I love. It makes a huge difference. Also going for walks (safely, considering social distancing) especially on the beach. Nature is especially therapeutic during this stressful time.

What would you say to your pre-coronavirus self?
Life can change very quickly. Always tell people you love them as much as you can and don’t hold grudges when you can make amends.

When did you have your "oh shit, this is serious" moment?
March 13, 2020.
COVID-19

COVID-19

City

