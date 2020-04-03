COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Friday, April 3, 2020

A guided mediation to help you get through today

A 20-minute oasis of calm to stop your thought storm.

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 4:51 PM

click to enlarge 1839656.jpg
The birds are back. The flowers are starting to climb skywards. Something I can't stop thinking about these days, as I gaze out my window more than I ever have before, is this weird duality of nature waking up and stepping out as I cocoon myself inside more and more. It feels like poetry. A metaphor. Maybe I've just been stewing in my own thoughts for so long that now everything feels like a sign.

My cell phone chimes. It's a text message from registered psychotherapist Elizabeth Simms, picking up where we left off with our recent phone interview about staying mentally well during self-isolation.

"As I sleep on our talk, I think the difficulty of these times are first of all defined by the stress and deep tension caused by personal daily patterns and ways of feeling in control being disrupted," the message begins. "On top of this tension are the very real uncertainties of how long this will go on and financial fears. Such tension creates anxiety, anger and or despair if we don’t address our thoughts/behaviours and take care of our feelings in ways I spoke of yesterday."

Her solution? Try not to hold onto the bad thoughts as they parade through your mind. ("I used to say thank-you to all my thoughts," Simms said earlier by phone, explaining it was the perfect mix of acknowledge-then-ignore that makes these thoughts stop taking root.) Keep, as she explained, being kind to yourself: "I recommend people lower their expectations and instead ask: What do I love? What do I need?"

To practice letting thoughts slip away, Simms suggests trying meditation. To get you started, she recorded a 20-minute session that will leave you feeling as transformed as a blooming crocus.

Get ready to go on a journey:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Survey Asks

These are...

  • Trying times
  • Challenging times
  • Difficult times
  • Unprecedented times
  • Changing times
  • Exceptional times

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Dalgona Coffee is my new self-isolation coping strategy   (COVID-19)
  2. How to file for EI if you've been laid off because of COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  3. Federal government promises around $2,000 a month for Canadians who can't work because of COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  4. Federal wage subsidy helps Bedford pizza place rehire staff   (COVID-19)
  5. Voice of the city: Making the case for play   (COVID-19)
  6. Parks, beaches and trails are still definitely closed   (COVID-19)
  7. Open and shut: pandemic polygamy   (Savage Love)
  8. Here's everyone who won at Theatre Nova Scotia's Merritt Awards this week   (COVID-19)
  9. Foreign exchange   (COVID-19)
  10. Tune in to 25 for 25, The Coast's anniversary podcast   (City)

COVID-19

More »

COVID-19

More »

City

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 43
March 19, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.