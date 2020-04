Dalgona Coffee is my new self-isolation coping strategy

click to enlarge THE COAST

Meet your new mama.

I ’m a lactose-intolerant, strict americano drinker—or at least I was pre-quarantine. But today, I made that cool whipped coffee thing that's all over Instagram (I know you've seen it too) and I might never go back. Borne from the rich cafe culture of South Korea and carrying no pedigree (it's made from instant coffee, so save your single-origin dark roast for another day), The Dalgona is a cold coffee drink named after a South Korean toffee candy.



It's also the exact dry-hump of sugary sweet novelty your tastebuds need, it being the apocalypse and all. A sort of reverse latte with a tawny cloud of pillowy, icing-like coffee whip crowning milk, water or—pro move—a full glass of JD Shore’s Rum Cream, it'll give you the boost you need to pull yourself from emo-staring out the window.



Here's how to make the now-viral recipe: Take equal parts instant coffee, sugar and hot water (2 tbsp each is one serving). You also, as mentioned above, need your base beverage of choice like milk or water (losers) or some kind of milk substitute/rum.



click to enlarge What the mixture looks like pre-elbow grease.





After you are at the desired consistency (you will know) you gently top your base drink (ahem, rum glass) with this bittersweet mixture.

click to enlarge Your finished product will look like this after 15-20 minutes of hand whisking.





Now, this step cannot be forgotten: TAKE YOUR PHOTOS NOW, DO NOT DRINK IT YET. It is your best opportunity to capture all that hard work and since you aren’t leaving your house anytime soon, there is real meaning to the phrase “photo or it didn’t happen”. Find the best natural light in your house and get snap happy.