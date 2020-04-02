Dalgona Coffee is my new self-isolation coping strategy

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
COVID-19 »
posted by LINDSAY CORY, Apr 2/20
For once, an Instagram trend that's worth following. comments 0
SAVAGE LOVE »
posted by DAN SAVAGE, Apr 2/20
You can think about it and talk about it, but this isn't the time to go ahead and open up your marriage. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 1/20
Spoiler alert: Neptune's production of The Color Purple cleaned up. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 1/20
Siblings on opposite sides of the globe—and the coronavirus pandemic—compare notes. comments 1
COVID-19 »
posted by CRYSTAL WATSON, Apr 1/20
School won't be back in session until at least May 1, so Crystal Watson says "let your kids rediscover what was normal: leave them alone and let them play." comments 1
CITY »
posted by TEAM COAST, Apr 1/20
Each episode looks at a different year in Halifax history from 1993 to now. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Apr 1/20
Holding steady while the world races to catch up with Nova Scotia. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 31/20
Tenants are stressed about not being able to pay–landlords are stressed about getting paid. We're all stressed about all of it. comments 1
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 31/20
How are you feeling? What's your routine? Who are you clinging to? The Coast makes it easy to share your coronavirus experience. comments 0
SAVAGE LOVE »
posted by DAN SAVAGE, Mar 29/20
Holing up, supporting sex workers and being less awkward on videochat. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Mar 24/20
Graphing the spread of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Atlantic Canada. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 13/20
CITY »
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 19/20
Social isolation is leading to layoffs and losses for some, unique opportunities for others comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Mar 12/20
Agricola's favourite record retailer weathers the gentrifying strip's ups and downs comments 1
SHOPTALK »
posted by FADILA CHATER, Mar 11/20
For only $450 you can crap like a king/queen. comments 1