Dalgona Coffee is my new self-isolation coping strategy

You will probably want to mix it up but I encourage you to try it straight from the cup. She is pretty thick (thicc?) so don’t be alarmed if a little gets on your face. Feel free to stir it in (you 'grammed it already) and enjoy. The mixture is so thick when mixed with milk but it doesn’t lose the coffee taste (like watered down iced coffee beverages often do) and when you are done with glass one you can fill it back up again with milk or water (or rum) and your back at it for glass two.So no, you don’t need to become a five star chef, write a novel, become an artist, lose 10 pounds, start a blog, or even be all that productive during these end-of-days days. But you do need to make this whipped coffee thing. Stay safe, pals.

Now, this step cannot be forgotten: TAKE YOUR PHOTOS NOW, DO NOT DRINK IT YET. It is your best opportunity to capture all that hard work and since you aren’t leaving your house anytime soon, there is real meaning to the phrase “photo or it didn’t happen”. Find the best natural light in your house and get snap happy.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!