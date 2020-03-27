COVID-19
COVID-19

Friday, March 27, 2020

Name that iconic duo: Stephen McNeil and Robert Strang

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge These can be humourless times, as proven by the people who answered Stephen McNeil and Robert Strang in our Instagram poll.
  • These can be humourless times, as proven by the people who answered Stephen McNeil and Robert Strang in our Instagram poll.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health doctor Robert Strang have been addressing the province with direction and discipline—and even a bit of delight—every day since March 13.  And because of the severity of the subject of their addresses (coronavirus) many Nova Scotians have been stuck at home, and  actually paying attention.

As a result, McNeil and his better half, Strang, have been bringing out some of the best in Nova Scotian Memeology.

There's Marvel's next breakout star:

The Good Doctor from The Muppets:

And after polling our followers on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, we were introduced to some perfect responses to name our very own iconic duo.

There was Iron Man and Doctor Strange,

click image SCREENRANT
  • SCREENRANT

Angry Dad and Health Man

click to enlarge screenshot_20200326-181801.png

and Pinky and the Brain.

click to enlarge screenshot_20200326-181826.png

But without a doubt, the most popular answer comes from The Muppet Show. Our province's pair of silver-haired white men talking called to mind that pair of grouchy old Muppets heckling from the balcony—Statler and Waldorf.

click to enlarge screenshot_20200326-183000.png

Right on the money, we think.

Especially considering that these past weeks we've all been the little bunny, saying "you look like two friendly old gentlemen. Can I hide here?" as we try to keep calm and care for each other under the cloud of COVID-19.

And because we're all still stuck at home, glued to our phones, the internet has been working hard to bring forth its gifts. Blessing us with this:

The Premier and Dr. Strang from r/halifax

Then this:

We can't wait to see what comes next. If you'd like to be part of it, consider signing up for one of the Library's free photoshop workshops with Lynda.com. 

