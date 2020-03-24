The first confirmed case arrived on the east coast March 11, in New Brunswick . Three days later it was found in PEI . And on the fourth day, COVID-19 was in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador . This Coast chart shows how the disease is spreading throughout every Atlantic Canadian province; it will be regularly updated with the numbers each province reports. With social distancing measures put in last week and tightened earlier this week, we won't be able to see any flattening of the curve until a week or two from now. Most diagnosed and confirmed cases on this chart caught the SARS-CoV-2 virus before social distancing and self-isolation went into full force. As of today, one percent of the population of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan have confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, putting them ahead of Ontario—even though it has the highest number of cases with 489.

