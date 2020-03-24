Abortion classified as an essential service in Nova Scotia

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 24/20
The women’s choice clinic and provincial helpline will continue to operate. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Mar 24/20
Graphing the spread of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Atlantic Canada. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 23/20
Your body might be atrophying on the couch but your brain doesn't have to. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 23/20
After too many people enjoyed a sunny day, Nova Scotia becomes the last province to take this step. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Mar 22/20
Nova Scotia’s government gets ahead of the curve in its COVID-19 response, to try and flatten the infection curve. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 20/20
The streaming and download service is holding the fees until midnight tonight so buy a local album or 12. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 20/20
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 19/20
Now with a graph! comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 19/20
LETTERS »
posted by KYLE SHAW AND CHRISTINE ORESKOVICH, Mar 19/20
This is the last of our weekly newspaper for a while, but reporting will continue at thecoast.ca comments 3
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 13/20
CITY »
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 19/20
Social isolation is leading to layoffs and losses for some, unique opportunities for others comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Mar 12/20
Agricola's favourite record retailer weathers the gentrifying strip's ups and downs comments 1
SHOPTALK »
posted by FADILA CHATER, Mar 11/20
For only $450 you can crap like a king/queen. comments 1
HOMES HALIFAX »
posted by STEVE GOW, Mar 5/20
No bids, no glory: Five shopping tips to make the most of your auction experience. comments 0