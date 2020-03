Six Halifax acts to support on Bandcamp today

click to enlarge forwardmusicgroup,com photo

Jennah Barry's bandcamp is a full-on folky dreamscape that you need to experience.

he Bandcamp versus Spotify debate is one that's rolled on for years now in musician circles: Spotify is slick and user-friendly (and hence, more popular) but Bandcamp? Well, in the streaming age, it's the site where the (little) money is at, with fewer operating fees for artists and the option for people to pay artists directly for their work.Now, Bandcamp has upped its game for one day only in the face of COVID-19, pressing pause on all fees so that more of your purchasing dollar lands in the pockets of musicians (which is especially needed as the number of cancelled concerts and tours leaves the live arts reeling ). It's the excuse you need to download new albums, buy merch and rock out. And while there are hundreds of deserving, talented acts to choose from on the site, we're shouting out a few of our favourites who've recently released new tunes onto their profiles: Jennah Barry 's folk-pop dreamland is the sort of music the world needs now more than ever. While we wait for the Mahone Bay-area singer's new record—out March 27—her single "Big Universe" has our toes tapping. Read more on Barry here Last week, Nomadic Homes —the bedroom recording project of Chris Rayner—sat down with The Coast to chat about its debut LP, a fuzzed-out, nostalgic bit of rock. Read—and listen— here One of the best EPs of 2019 was the Weezer-influencedby Ashley Pringl e . Last fall, Pringle showed us around the basement where he recorded the record. Take the tour here While we tide ourselves over until the spring release of neo-soul superstar-in-the-making Aquakultre's latest record, we're jamming hard to his collaboration with OG Halifax MC Ghettosocks. Listen to the collab here and read more about Aquakultre here and here Vadell Gabriel is Halifax's king of New Jack Swing (the genre popularized by-era Janet Jackson) and on Valentine's Day he gifted the world a new album full of tunes for the brokenhearted. We can't get enough of it—read more here Devarrow is a folk-rock send-up in the vein of Neil Young (big words, but we'll back it). Last fall, the band dropped an LP that contemplates growing up and community. We talked to front person Graham Ereaux about phone addiction and more.Read the interview here