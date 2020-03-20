Celebrate happy hour at the Halifax Common with all your friends via Zoom

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 20/20
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 19/20
Now with a graph! comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 19/20
LETTERS »
posted by KYLE SHAW AND CHRISTINE ORESKOVICH, Mar 19/20
This is the last of our weekly newspaper for a while, but reporting will continue at thecoast.ca comments 2
CITY »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 19/20
What even is a virus? What’s with flattening the curve? How does it spread? Answers to some of your COVID-19 questions comments 0
VOICE OF THE CITY »
posted by MATT BONN, Mar 19/20
Politicians have shown they have the means to act swiftly on harm reduction measures, why now and not earlier? comments 1
CITY »
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 19/20
Social isolation is leading to layoffs and losses for some, unique opportunities for others comments 0
CITY »
posted by JONATHAN BRIGGINS, Mar 19/20
Cows can’t get COVID-19 so you can stop panic buying milk and thank a farmer instead. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 18/20
It sucks, it's confusing and it's changing quickly. We hope this helps. comments 1
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 18/20
Why did it take a global pandemic for us to start seriously talking about cultural funding? comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 13/20
SHOPTALK »
posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Mar 12/20
Agricola's favourite record retailer weathers the gentrifying strip's ups and downs comments 1
SHOPTALK »
posted by FADILA CHATER, Mar 11/20
For only $450 you can crap like a king/queen. comments 1
HOMES HALIFAX »
posted by STEVE GOW, Mar 5/20
No bids, no glory: Five shopping tips to make the most of your auction experience. comments 0