Celebrate happy hour at the Halifax Common with all your friends via Zoom

Pals, bring your blankets, gather your friends, and crack a cold one at the Halifax Common (VIA your couch).

If Canada's golden hour to soften the blow of COVID-19 is right now, we're here to bring Haligonians together to share our own golden happy hour at the Halifax Common.Guidelines from all levels of Canadian government are urging Canadians to stay home. Slow the spread. And care for each other.But being home alone feels weird and eerie. It's Friday. You usually meet up with friends or head to the pub with coworkers to moan about deadlines and duties. Those days are over and the new normal starts now. But luckily, the time for virtual vino is now, too.Here's a step-by-step guide to getting yourself set up on video chatting site Zoom, gathering a group of friends, and laughing away the evening in the best place to enjoy golden hour in this city—the Halifax Common.1. Get yourself on Zoom on desktop. Only one person actually has to make a zoom account, everyone else can simply join by clicking their invite link.2. Start a meeting and click copy URL.3. Send that link to all your pals.4. Once you're all on-screen, in the bottom right corner, next to the stop video icon click on the arrow to its right. Then click on choose virtual background.5. Now's time to upload your favourite photo of the Halifax Common.Here's some to get you started.6. Right-click on your favourite image and click "save image as..." to save it to your desktop.7. Upload the image to Zoom in the virtual background tab, grab a local brew and crack yourself a cold one.8. Pass the evening in good company and good cheer.