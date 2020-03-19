COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Thursday update: 14 cases in Nova Scotia

Now with a graph!

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 1:27 PM

The province sends out its latest COVID-19 numbers every day around noon. Today's news release added two new cases, for a total of 14 diagnosed in the last week few days.

"The cases are located across the province," says the release. "Northern Nova Scotia remains the only region without a positive case of COVID-19 at this time. The 14 individuals affected range in age from early 30’s to mid-70’s."

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Pause the presses   (Letters)
  2. How to file for EI if you've been laid off because of COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  3. How to test yourself for COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  4. Surviving Canada’s overdose crisis under the shadow of COVID-19   (Voice of the City)
  5. Now's the time to look out for small business in Halifax   (City)
  6. Coronavirus explained   (City)
  7. Nova Scotia farmers aren’t going away amid COVID-19   (City)
  8. State of the arts   (COVID-19)
  9. East Coast Music Awards get COVID-cancelled   (COVID-19)
  10. 11 things that changed Sunday around COVID-19   (COVID-19)

COVID-19

More »

COVID-19

More »

City

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 43
March 19, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.