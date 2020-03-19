Thursday update: 14 cases in Nova Scotia

COVID-19 »

posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 19/20

Now with a graph!

COVID-19 »

posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 19/20

LETTERS »

posted by KYLE SHAW AND CHRISTINE ORESKOVICH, Mar 19/20

This is the last of our weekly newspaper for a while, but reporting will continue at thecoast.ca

CITY »

posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 19/20

What even is a virus? What’s with flattening the curve? How does it spread? Answers to some of your COVID-19 questions

VOICE OF THE CITY »

posted by MATT BONN, Mar 19/20

Politicians have shown they have the means to act swiftly on harm reduction measures, why now and not earlier?

CITY »

posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 19/20

Social isolation is leading to layoffs and losses for some, unique opportunities for others

CITY »

posted by JONATHAN BRIGGINS, Mar 19/20

Cows can’t get COVID-19 so you can stop panic buying milk and thank a farmer instead.

COVID-19 »

posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 18/20

It sucks, it's confusing and it's changing quickly. We hope this helps.

COVID-19 »

posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 18/20

Why did it take a global pandemic for us to start seriously talking about cultural funding?

COVID-19 »

posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 17/20

Twenty-eight Halifax-based acts were set to perform at the annual ECMA fest.