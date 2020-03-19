Thursday update: 14 cases in Nova Scotia

COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 19/20
Now with a graph! comments 0
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 19/20
LETTERS »
posted by KYLE SHAW AND CHRISTINE ORESKOVICH, Mar 19/20
This is the last of our weekly newspaper for a while, but reporting will continue at thecoast.ca comments 0
CITY »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 19/20
What even is a virus? What’s with flattening the curve? How does it spread? Answers to some of your COVID-19 questions comments 0
VOICE OF THE CITY »
posted by MATT BONN, Mar 19/20
Politicians have shown they have the means to act swiftly on harm reduction measures, why now and not earlier? comments 1
CITY »
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 19/20
Social isolation is leading to layoffs and losses for some, unique opportunities for others comments 0
CITY »
posted by JONATHAN BRIGGINS, Mar 19/20
Cows can’t get COVID-19 so you can stop panic buying milk and thank a farmer instead. comments 0
posted by VICTORIA WALTON, Mar 18/20
It sucks, it's confusing and it's changing quickly. We hope this helps. comments 0
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 18/20
Why did it take a global pandemic for us to start seriously talking about cultural funding? comments 0
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 17/20
Twenty-eight Halifax-based acts were set to perform at the annual ECMA fest. comments 0
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 13/20
REALITY BITES »
posted by MIRA DIETZ CHIASSON, Feb 26/20
Photos and video from the rally in downtown Halifax. comments 1
SHOPTALK »
posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Mar 12/20
Agricola's favourite record retailer weathers the gentrifying strip's ups and downs comments 1
SHOPTALK »
posted by FADILA CHATER, Mar 11/20
For only $450 you can crap like a king/queen. comments 1
HOMES HALIFAX »
posted by STEVE GOW, Mar 5/20
No bids, no glory: Five shopping tips to make the most of your auction experience. comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by STEVE GOW, Feb 27/20
How to detox your morning routine from the chemical-laden products you use daily. comments 0