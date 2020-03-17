COVID-19
COVID-19

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

East Coast Music Awards get COVID-cancelled

Twenty-eight Halifax-based acts were set to perform at the annual ECMA fest.

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 5:16 PM

click to enlarge Adam Baldwin was set to play at the ECMAs as he celebrated last year's Dire Straits'y EP No Rest For The Wicked. - MATT WILLIAMS PHOTO
  • Matt Williams photo
  • Adam Baldwin was set to play at the ECMAs as he celebrated last year's Dire Straits'y EP No Rest For The Wicked.
Once the Junos called it curtains, we should've known this would be next: The East Coast Music Awards, a music festival, awards ceremony and local industry booster in equal measures, announced today it's cancelling its 2020 event in St. John's, Newfoundland as COVID-19 concerns continue.

"We are admittedly devastated to cancel this event and our thoughts are with all of the hard working musicians and industry professionals who are facing a tremendous degree of uncertainty in the face of this unprecedented public health issue," reads a press release from the board of directors.

The ECMAs are a chance for musicians to connect with fans and wow new crowds, of course, but playing the Maritime Grammys is also a significant networking opportunity lost for invited artists. From Clayton Park's own triple-threat Zamani to Halifax music vet Leanne Hoffman to the Dire Straits-y rock 'n' roller Adam Baldwin, 28 Halifax-based sets of golden vocal chords would've been performing at the weekend-long event that was slated for April 29 to May 3.

"In the coming weeks and months, the ECMA will explore alternative ways to celebrate the accomplishments of our world-class regional talent and honour the winners of the 2020 East Coast Music Awards," the press release adds.

May we suggest streaming your favourite hometown acts as a place to start?

