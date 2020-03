Three cases announced in Nova Scotia

click to enlarge The federal government's COVID-19 stats, last updated Sunday morning.





Nova Scotia announced its first three COVID-19 cases earlier today. (At this point they are technically presumptive—i.e. a local positive test hasn't yet been formally confirmed by the national lab.) The province's Facebook post, below, says all the cases are "related to travel." An update will be webcast at 3pm.This morning, the federal government's stats on coronavirus spread identified 249 confirmed cases and 4 presumptive cases across nine provinces. Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador had no confirmed cases but, respectively, two and one presumptive cases. Nova Scotia was the only province without any cases, a tenuous distinction that is now gone.