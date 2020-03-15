COVID-19
COVID-19

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Three cases announced in Nova Scotia

Posted By on Sun, Mar 15, 2020 at 1:11 PM

The federal government's COVID-19 stats, last updated Sunday morning.
  • The federal government's COVID-19 stats, last updated Sunday morning.
Nova Scotia announced its first three COVID-19 cases earlier today. (At this point they are technically presumptive—i.e. a local positive test hasn't yet been formally confirmed by the national lab.) The province's Facebook post, below, says all the cases are "related to travel." An update will be webcast at 3pm.

This morning, the federal government's stats on coronavirus spread identified 249 confirmed cases and 4 presumptive cases across nine provinces. Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador had no confirmed cases but, respectively, two and one presumptive cases. Nova Scotia was the only province without any cases, a tenuous distinction that is now gone.


Come back here or check with NS public health for the latest reliable updates. In the meantime, wash your hands, cover your cough, wipe commonly used surfaces and stay home if you feel sick.

Comments

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

COVID-19

COVID-19

