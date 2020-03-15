Ban on big cruise ships means a sinking number of visitors

From the moment the Diamond Princess was identified as a coronavirus hotspot, cruise ships have been a target of concern. "Avoid all travel on cruise ships" is the headline that’s been on official Canadian government travel advice since February. The advisory then explains why:
Cruise passengers include travellers from around the world who may be arriving from areas with known or unknown spread of COVID-19. The virus can spread quickly on board cruises due to the close contact between passengers. Older people and people with a weakened immune system or underlying medical condition are at a higher risk of developing severe disease.
Given that, it was only a matter of time before Canada closed all its ports to cruise ships. Prime minister Justin Trudeau announced the move Friday, during his open-air speech to the nation, and Transport Canada filled in the details.
The start of cruise ship season is delayed from April 2 until July 1 at the earliest; boats bigger than 500 passengers and crew are not allowed at any Canadian port in April, May or June. Smaller boats, with a capacity less than 500 will be allowed at mainland ports.
Arctic ports, however, are shut down to all cruise ships, all year. "Given the limited public health capacity in Canada’s Northern communities, the cruise ship season for vessels with Canadian Arctic stops will be deferred for the entire season this year. This would apply to cruise ships of all sizes," says the Transport Canada announcement.
Halifax was scheduled to receive 48 cruise-ship visits from April through June this year, carrying a total of 74,565 people. Forty of those visiting ships are large, the biggest being Royal Caribbean International’s 5,600-person boat Oasis of the Seas, due June 25. They will no longer be coming.
Eight of the scheduled visits are from ships smaller than 500 people, so they will be allowed to dock in Halifax if they sail. (Viking and Princess cruise lines have shut down for at least the next two months. More companies may well join them.)
Those eight cruise-ship visits, with a total of 2,520 souls aboard, are:
COVID-19 »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Mar 15/20
Halifax expected 74,565 cruisers in April, May and June, but now only 2,520 people would be allowed. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 13/20
Lots of Pink Floyd and a little Lizzo helps make a worried state more manageable. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 13/20
As 811 gets flooded with calls, premier unviels a "self-diagnostic tool" to find out if you should be concerned. comments 1
COVID-19 »
posted by TEAM COAST, Mar 13/20
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 13/20
COVID-19 »
posted by TEAM COAST, Mar 13/20
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 13/20
COVID-19 »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 13/20
Many events are being cancelled and postponed in the wake of COVID-19 concerns. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Mar 12/20
At least we can still stream award host Alessia Cara's excellent album The Pains Of Growing while we self-quarantine. comments 0
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 12/20
COVID-19 »
posted by CAORA MCKENNA, Mar 13/20
REALITY BITES »
posted by MIRA DIETZ CHIASSON, Feb 26/20
Photos and video from the rally in downtown Halifax. comments 1
SHOPTALK »
posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Mar 12/20
Agricola's favourite record retailer weathers the gentrifying strip's ups and downs comments 1
SHOPTALK »
posted by FADILA CHATER, Mar 11/20
For only $450 you can crap like a king/queen. comments 1
HOMES HALIFAX »
posted by STEVE GOW, Mar 5/20
No bids, no glory: Five shopping tips to make the most of your auction experience. comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by STEVE GOW, Feb 27/20
How to detox your morning routine from the chemical-laden products you use daily. comments 0