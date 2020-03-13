COVID-19
COVID-19

Friday, March 13, 2020

Rich Aucoin made a playlist to help you ride out COVID-19

Lots of Pink Floyd and a little Lizzo helps make a worried state more manageable.

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 5:41 PM


The nicest guy in rock 'n' roll just made a playlist on Spotify, saying via Facebook "A friend was asking me for recs for these anxious times, so I made a playlist today."


Rich, we appreciate you. Get some headphones in your ears or make your living room the hottest disco around:


Comments

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

