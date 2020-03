Neptune Theatre and Symphony Nova Scotia cancel events over COVID-19 concerns

click to enlarge

Symphony Nova Scotia announced today the rest of its 2019-2020 season will be cancelled. If you already had tickets to a cancelled event, the cost of them can be donated to the Symphony, as the loss of shows means revenue loss for the organization. Or, you can contact the box office to have your ticket exchanged for a voucher for a future performance. Read more here . Neptune Theatre, meanwhile, has also shuttered performances of current shows, and similar options for ticket holders exist. Read more from Neptune here