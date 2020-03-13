COVID-19
COVID-19

Friday, March 13, 2020

Going out this weekend? Read this first

Many events are being cancelled and postponed in the wake of COVID-19 concerns.

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 2:28 PM

screen_shot_2020-03-13_at_1.26.07_pm.png
Hours ago, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer Robert Strang said at a press conference that while there's no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province yet, he expects the virus will arrive here eventually.

In the meantime, he urges that public gatherings must be kept to a maximum of 150 people. That means many  concerts, plays and events are going to be cancelled, including this weekend's St. Patrick's Day parade. We're doing our best to keep our event listings—the city's best resource of things to do and see around town—up-to-date with event cancellations as they happen but, it's best to contact event organizers directly before you leave the house to avoid disappointment.

The situation is constantly evolving. Check back at thecoast.ca, canada.ca/coronavirus, nshealth.ca/coronavirus and novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

