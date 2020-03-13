H

ours ago, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer Robert Strang said at a press conference that while there's no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province yet, he expects the virus will arrive here eventually.In the meantime, he urges that public gatherings must be kept to a maximum of 150 people. That means many concerts, plays and events are going to be cancelled, including this weekend's St. Patrick's Day parade. We're doing our best to keep our event listings—the city's best resource of things to do and see around town—up-to-date with event cancellations as they happen but, it's best to contact event organizers directly before you leave the house to avoid disappointment.