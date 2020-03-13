COVID-19
COVID-19

Friday, March 13, 2020

An update from Ticket Halifax

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 5:33 PM

Please note that due to the current (and evolving) situation with COVID-19 and the Provincial Government's recommendation to limit mass gatherings over 150 people, many of the events we ticket for on Ticket Halifax have been postponed or cancelled. We are working with our partnering organizers and venues to execute accurate messaging to our ticket holders regarding cancelled or postponed events. Due to this, we have had larger than usual customer service requests coming in and greatly appreciate your patience. We are getting back to everyone as quickly as possible. Of course, if you are healthy and have not travelled internationally, we encourage you to continue to purchase tickets and go to the events you are excited about! There are so many of them on TicketHalifax.com and they still need your washed hands clapping.

